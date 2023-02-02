Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon reportedly being sought by police following January incident

According to multiple reports, there is a warrant out for the arrest of Bengals running back Joe Mixon on the charge of aggravated menacing.
The charge is the result of a situation last month where he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati.
“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon,” the Bengals said in a brief statement, via Fox 19′s Jeremy Rauch. “The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.