Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon reportedly being sought by police following January incident

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated February 2, 2023, 11 minutes ago
According to reports, Mixon is being sought on a charge of aggravated menacing.Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

According to multiple reports, there is a warrant out for the arrest of Bengals running back Joe Mixon on the charge of aggravated menacing.

The charge is the result of a situation last month where he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati.

“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon,” the Bengals said in a brief statement, via Fox 19′s Jeremy Rauch. “The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

