Diego Alzamora leads dominant Latin Academy to another Boston City League co-ed swimming championship

Senior Diego Alzamora starred for Latin Academy, cruising to first-place finishes in the 500-yard freestyle (5:48.18) and 200-yard individual medley (2:23.63). He also anchored the Dragons’ big victory in 400-yard freestyle relay (4:02.39), earning him boys’ Swimmer of the Meet honors.

For the 29th time in 30 years, the Dragons emerged victorious at Thursday’s City League title meet, held at Madison Park in Roxbury. The Dragons secured a first-place finish in nine of the meet’s 11 events, and racked up 146 points to top O’Bryant (78 points) and East Boston (48 points).

Nothing is guaranteed in sports, but Latin Academy’s dynastic reign over the Boston City League co-ed swimming championships is just about as close as you’ll find to unrelenting perfection.

Dragons’ sophomore Melinda Field was awarded girls’ Swimmer of the Meet, thanks to her contribution in winning the 200-yard medley relay (2:01.40) and top-three individual finishes in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard individual medley.

The only source of resistance in Latin Academy’s dominant evening was O’Bryant’s junior Marquis Francois, who notched first-place finishes in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.87) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.40).

MVC boys’ championship — Senior captain Declan Hughes set a Merrimack Valley Conference meet record in the 50-yard freestyle (21.43), won the 100 free (48.23), and swam the anchor leg on the victorious 200 freestyle relay (1:30.82), leading Chelmsford (433 points) to the title in Haverhill.

Fellow senior Nathaniel Murray won the 200 individual medley (1:59.11) and the 100 butterfly (53.50) for the Lions, and Hadi AlDayaa (205.80) was the diving champion.

Casey Connors won the 100 backstroke (55.64) for runner-up Haverhill (346 points), which also won the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay.

Jack Ventre (Lowell/North Andover) took the 200 (1:46.75) and 500 freestyles (4:48.27), and teammate Leo Ferrucci won the 100 breaststroke (1:05.40).

Lowell/North Andover was third (244).

Boys’ hockey

Xaverian 3, BC High 1 — The senior trio of Jessie Peck, Thomas Dunn, and Liam Capplis netted one goal apiece to lift the 14th-ranked Hawks (9-6) to a big Catholic Conference win over the No. 20 Eagles (5-8-1).

Wrestling

North Attleborough 38, Foxborough 30 — Austin Dean (152 pounds) came up with a pin in the final bout to take the meet for the Rocketeers.

Tyngsborough/Dracut 46, Greater Lowell 32 — Amauri Hernandez (106), James Shaffer (113), Carter Johnson (120), Nick Nicosia (132), Brock Desmarais (152), Charlie Maraganis (160), Luke McHugh (170), and Drew Richardson (285) earned wins for host Tyngsborough/Dracut (10-5) in a senior night victory.





