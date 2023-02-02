Dustin Johnson withdraws from Saudi Arabia tournament after tweaking his back

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — Abraham Ancer had a 7-under-par 63 for a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz after the first round of the Saudi International on the Asian Tour.

Dustin Johnson, a two-time winner of the tournament when it was part of the European tour schedule, withdrew Thursday before the start with an injury the Asian Tour described as “tweaking his back."

The $5 million tournament has several players who have signed with Saudi-backed LIV Golf, and whose season is still three weeks away from starting.