EMass boys’ hockey: Yielding one goal in three wins, Sandwich goalie Mitchell Norkevicius headlines Players of the Week

Logan Casey, Essex Tech —The junior forward had three goals over two games, including a pair in the third period of a 4-3 come-from-behind win over Northeast on Wednesday to help Essex Tech remain unbeaten (14-0-1) .

Andrew Ferguson, Weymouth — In three straight wins (two over Framingham, one over Needham), the senior captain totaled four goals and four assists for the surging Wildcats.

Ben O’Keefe, Tewksbury — The defending Division 2 champions stayed hot with a perfect 3-0 week, spearheaded by its senior netminder making 59 saves on 60 shots in wins over North Andover (3-0), Burlington (3-1) and Lincoln-Sudbury (2-0). He is up to six shutouts.