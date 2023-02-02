EMass boys’ hockey: Yielding one goal in three wins, Sandwich goalie Mitchell Norkevicius headlines Players of the Week

Logan Casey, Essex Tech —The junior forward had three goals over two games, including a pair in the third period of a 4-3 come-from-behind win over Northeast on Wednesday to help Essex Tech remain unbeaten (14-0-1) .
Andrew Ferguson, Weymouth — In three straight wins (two over Framingham, one over Needham), the senior captain totaled four goals and four assists for the surging Wildcats.
Ben O’Keefe, Tewksbury — The defending Division 2 champions stayed hot with a perfect 3-0 week, spearheaded by its senior netminder making 59 saves on 60 shots in wins over North Andover (3-0), Burlington (3-1) and Lincoln-Sudbury (2-0). He is up to six shutouts.
Mitchell Norkevicius, Sandwich — Nothing got past the senior netminder in a pair of shutout wins over Dennis-Yarmouth and Falmouth; he stopped a combined 33 shots in 1-0 and 5-0 wins — one of which was the 1,000th save of his career, and added 12 stops in a 2-1 victory over Dennis-Yarmouth.
Timmy Ward, Norwell — The senior recorded a hat trick and dished out two helpers in a 6-1 win over Rockland and added another goal in a 6-0 win over Abington for the Clippers, who continue to run away with the South Shore League.