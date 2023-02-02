fb-pixel Skip to main content
EMASS BOYS' HOCKEY: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ hockey: Yielding one goal in three wins, Sandwich goalie Mitchell Norkevicius headlines Players of the Week

By Jake Levin Globe Correspondent,Updated February 2, 2023, 37 minutes ago

Logan Casey, Essex Tech —The junior forward had three goals over two games, including a pair in the third period of a 4-3 come-from-behind win over Northeast on Wednesday to help Essex Tech remain unbeaten (14-0-1) .

Andrew Ferguson, Weymouth — In three straight wins (two over Framingham, one over Needham), the senior captain totaled four goals and four assists for the surging Wildcats.

Ben O’Keefe, Tewksbury — The defending Division 2 champions stayed hot with a perfect 3-0 week, spearheaded by its senior netminder making 59 saves on 60 shots in wins over North Andover (3-0), Burlington (3-1) and Lincoln-Sudbury (2-0). He is up to six shutouts.

Mitchell Norkevicius, Sandwich — Nothing got past the senior netminder in a pair of shutout wins over Dennis-Yarmouth and Falmouth; he stopped a combined 33 shots in 1-0 and 5-0 wins — one of which was the 1,000th save of his career, and added 12 stops in a 2-1 victory over Dennis-Yarmouth.

Timmy Ward, Norwell — The senior recorded a hat trick and dished out two helpers in a 6-1 win over Rockland and added another goal in a 6-0 win over Abington for the Clippers, who continue to run away with the South Shore League.

