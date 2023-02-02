Robert Kraft wants to sign Tom Brady to a one-day contract so he can retire as a Patriot

“Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it,” Kraft said when asked if he would like to sign Brady to the one-day contract, a time-honored ritual for athletes who play for other teams after establishing themselves as stars with their original franchise.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told CNN on Thursday that he wants to sign Tom Brady to a one-day contract so he can officially retire with the team he led to six Super Bowl titles.

“To us, he always has been and always will be a Patriot,” Kraft said. “We will do everything in our power to bring him back, have him sign off as a Patriot, and find ways to honor him for many years to come.”

Kraft’s comments came one day after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL “for good.” The video announcement came a year to the day after Brady first retired — and then quickly unretired, returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a third season.

“He did so much to bring life and good cheer to our community,” Kraft told CNN. “And he’s a beloved figure, and he’s earned the respect and love that people feel for him like no other athlete in our town. And we’ve had some great ones.”

The Patriots tweeted out a link to Kraft’s comments shortly after they aired Thursday morning.

Among the many former teammates who praised Brady after his announcement Wednesday was former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, who like others obliquely referenced the quarterback’s previous retirement last year.

Edelman suggested the two might take up pickleball now that their playing days are behind them.

“You only get one super emotional reaction to the goat retiring, and I used mine up,” Edelman posted on Twitter. “So I’ll just say this. Learning from you as a player, teammate, leader, son, brother, and father has been the experience of a lifetime. Love you buddy. PS. Pickleball partners?”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.