MIAA redefines governance process for student eligibility and sport rule changes

In his second year as executive director of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, Bob Baldwin continues to pledge that “status quo is not an option.”

Determined to provide clarity and consistency for the 385 member schools, Baldwin initiated conversations that have resulted in reform — a constitutional revision for the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Council, a body whose formation (1950) predates the establishment of the MIAA (1978) and that has continued to serve as the final arbiter on student-athlete eligibility and sport rule changes.

The governance initiative, unanimously approved by the MIAC Tuesday and relayed to schools Thursday in the executive director’s report, clearly defines rules.