Patriots reportedly adding former Alabama assistant Will Lawing to coaching staff

The Patriots are adding Will Lawing to the coaching staff, according to ESPN.
The 37-year-old Lawing worked as an assistant at Alabama with Bill O’Brien the past two seasons. In addition, he was an assistant when O’Brien was head coach at Penn State and Houston.
Lawing is the fourth former Alabama staffer to move to New England.
Vinnie Sunseri, a former Crimson Tide player, is the Patriots’ running backs coach. (He’s also the son of current Saban assistant Sal Sunseri.) In addition, Joe Judge was an Alabama special teams analyst from 2009-11, and New England special teams assistant Joe Houston was an Alabama analyst in 2019.
Advertisement