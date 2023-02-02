Playing proactively and with purpose, the Celtics reminded everyone — including themselves — what they can be

They jumped out to a 20-point lead in the first six minutes and cruised behind 26 3-pointers to a 139-96 win at TD Garden, their third win over the Nets in the past two months — all by double digits.

With the likes of the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks gaining ground incrementally, the Celtics made a definitive statement Wednesday against the rival Brooklyn Nets.

The Celtics needed a night where they unleashed all their super powers. Where they looked like the No. 1 team in the NBA. Where they pummeled a quality opponent.

But this one was different. Similar to the runaway win Dec. 7 over the Phoenix Suns, the Celtics played with a purpose from the opening tip. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each had their jumpers falling. Robert Williams was grabbing rebounds. Derrick White was knocking down open corner threes.

And there was little falloff. The Nets sliced a 30-point deficit to 22 in the second period before Joe Mazzulla called a timeout — no, he really did. The Celtics responded with another burst to lead by 34 at halftime.

It was a much-needed performance. An example of how good they can be when they are focused, shots are falling, and they’re playing menacing defense. While the Celtics did set a Garden record for made 3-pointers, they won this game with defense, harassing the Nets into countless poor possessions.

“I think it was pretty much a really complete game,” Tatum said. “We were ready to play today, Three days off, we were fresh. We had a sense of purpose. Our attention to the game plan, we played the right way. You could tell we were ready to go from the jump.”

This was indeed supposed to be a test. The Nets have played well in recent weeks despite the loss of Kevin Durant to a knee injury. Kyrie Irving, who still heard boos every time he touched the ball, spearheaded wins against Utah, Golden State, the New York Knicks, and the Los Angeles Lakers in recent weeks.

The Nets experimented with a small lineup against Boston’s double-big unit of Robert Williams and Al Horford, and failed miserably. The Celtics were so versatile defensively, they were about to switch their big men to open shooters, preventing wide-open or comfortable 3-pointers.

“The last couple of times we’ve played them, they’ve been the better team,” Irving said of the Celtics. “You’ve got to give them credit. They made it difficult. They made our other guys make shots, just do things they don’t want to.”

Jaylen Brown helps Kyrie Irving up off of the floor after he fell on a second quarter drive to the basket. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Irving, of course, has taken a rather interesting approach to his former team. He wasn’t a great teammate or mentor while in Boston, but has mended his relationships with Tatum and — especially — Brown. He views their development like a proud big brother who refined them with tough love.

Whether that’s accurate or not, Irving has expressed admiration for the team’s growth and development without him. He darted to Brooklyn to win a championship and he hasn’t come close. Meanwhile, the team he left has reached the Eastern Conference finals and NBA Finals in the past three years.

Irving played in all three Brooklyn losses to the Celtics this season, and said he notices something distinctly different about this squad.

“When you’re going against a very motivated team such as the Boston Celtics, they have a chip on their shoulder,” Irving said. “It’s clear as day they want to win the championship. They’re not wasting any time with the regular season. I felt like we were just one of those teams in the way. We can’t be one of those teams in the way. We’ve got to be one of those teams that stands up to them, at least show them that we’re going to be competition for them moving forward.”

Irving admitted the Celtics have what the Nets don’t: Continuity and consistency, and he is partly responsible for the chaotic direction of the franchise for the past three years. The hope is the Nets can compete when Durant returns and Ben Simmons gets healthy, but they weren’t competitive Wednesday.

“As a competitor, I’m not going to stop until I figure out this methodology to the Boston Celtics right now and why they’re so hot,” Irving said. “I think I have a main reason, how connected they are and, again, that chip on their shoulder. You can see it. You can feel it. And we have to develop a tougher mentality here, and when we do, we’ll be in better competition with them. I know we will.”

Brooklyn had little fight left after the Celtics responded with their best first half in weeks. Boston appeared to be distancing itself from the pack after winning nine consecutive games, but that gap closed the past 10 days, the 76ers and Bucks within three games with about 30 to play.

The Celtics played Wednesday as if they were hungry after three consecutive losses and that fortunate overtime win over the Lakers. They sent a message to Brooklyn and, most importantly, to themselves about how dominant they can be when they’re completely engaged on both sides.

“I don’t know if we needed this, but it’s good to have,” Mazzulla said. “I think the guys feel good. You’ve got to be grateful for the result and you’ve got to keep moving forward. Most importantly, I like the way our guys played throughout the game. We weren’t reactive, we were proactive.”

