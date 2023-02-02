A US ambassador finds himself on hostile ground in Hungary

As his confirmation hearing began in July in Washington, a rubber dinghy carrying a warning appeared on the Danube River near the US Embassy in Budapest. On a black banner emblazoned with a skull and crossbones was an anti-LGBTQ message in English and Hungarian: “Mr. Pressman, don’t colonize Hungary with your cult of death.”

BUDAPEST — David Pressman, a gay human rights lawyer, knew he was in for a rough time even before he arrived in Hungary with his husband and two children to take up a new job in September as the United States’ ambassador to Europe’s self-declared citadel of traditional Christian values and friend of the Kremlin.

Advertisement

Pressman hung a photograph of that “welcome to Hungary” message on the wall behind his embassy desk. “That,” he lamented, “was before I ever stepped foot in this country.”

And it has been pretty much downhill ever since.

The ambassador, whose predecessor, appointed by Donald Trump, delighted his hosts by praising Viktor Orban, Hungary’s illiberal prime minister, has been savaged since his arrival — along with the Biden administration — by government-friendly media as a menace to Hungary, its people, and their values.

Pressman has been accused of violating diplomatic conventions, meddling in the judiciary, and trying to silence conservative voices. PestiSracok, a belligerent, progovernment news portal, denounced the appointment of a man it described as “an expert on LGBT rights” as “an obvious diplomatic provocation.” A guest on a government-controlled television talk show referred to him as “Madame Ambassador.”

More alarming than the personal attacks, Pressman said in a recent interview in Budapest, are what he sees as a broader assault on the United States in Hungarian media — most of which is either directly controlled by the governing Fidesz party or through its business allies — and a constant “repurposing of Kremlin propaganda.”

Advertisement

Hungary’s government-controlled media, Pressman said, regularly recycles Russian propaganda tropes, “pushing out Kremlin disinformation and anti-American rhetoric on a routine basis, and that is worrying to the United States.”

Nearly a year after President Vladimir Putin of Russia launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the West mobilized against him, Hungary, a member of NATO and the European Union, has become the closest thing the Kremlin has to an ally in the European bloc. Hungarians, polls show, are not big fans of Russia, but the din of domestic politics, focused by Fidesz on battles against “wokeism and gender ideology,” has tugged the country away from its traditionally firm strategic moorings in the West.

Before his current posting, Pressman had served as ambassador to the United Nations for special political affairs and as an assistant secretary of homeland security. He also worked at the White House as director for war crimes and atrocities on the National Security Council.

Meetings with Hungarian officials, Pressman said, are usually civil and pragmatic in tone but often start with his host saying: “Ambassador, it’s wonderful to meet you. I know you want to speak about gender progressive issues.”

“I stop them and say, ‘No, actually, I want to speak to you about Hungary’s reliance on Vladimir Putin,’” he added. “They always want to have the conversation about a culture war. We want to have a conversation about a real war that exists next door.”

Orban has gone along with EU sanctions against Russia but has repeatedly denounced them, refused to let weapons for Ukraine pass through Hungary, and sent senior officials to Moscow to plead for more Russian natural gas just as the rest of Europe is trying to wean itself off Russian energy.

Advertisement

Orban’s yearslong policy of cozying up to Russia also caused friction in the past with the United States, particularly in 2018 when Hungary refused a Trump administration request for the extradition of two Russian arms dealers. It sent them to Moscow instead.

But the Russian invasion of Ukraine raised those tensions to a new pitch.

“The world changed,” Pressman said, “and the ability to play both sides when we have an actual land war in Europe no longer exists.” He urged Hungary to return to its historic role as a country unambiguously part of the West. “The time for more clarity and more decisiveness certainly arrived when Vladimir Putin launched his unprovoked war on Hungary’s democratic neighbor.”

Unlike Serbia, Hungary’s neighbor to the south, which has deep, historic ties with Russia and strong anti-US currents as a result of NATO’s US-led bombing campaign against it in 1999, Hungary has traditionally looked favorably on the United States — except when Hungary was part of the Soviet bloc and its communist leaders parroted Moscow-dictated propaganda.

The country’s drift into shrill anti-Americanism began when Trump lost the November 2020 presidential election. Trump’s ambassador to Hungary, David B. Cornstein, a jewelry magnate who praised Orban as “a very, very strong and good leader,” left Budapest. And as an election loomed in the spring in Hungary, Fidesz ramped up criticism of American groups over money they were providing to independent media outlets that it saw as enemies of the government.

Advertisement

Fidesz won a landslide victory in the election but has nonetheless kept up a steady barrage of attacks on so-called “dollar media” and “the dollar left,” now its standard terms of abuse for independent media and its political opponents.

The Hungarian government did not respond to a request for comment.

Some Republicans have questioned Pressman’s suitability for the Budapest job, and the American Conservative, a magazine, warned that his appointment risked pushing Hungary into the arms of China and Russia because he did not “respect” Hungary’s domestic political landscape.

Hungary holds regular gay pride marches, but the governing Fidesz party in 2021 used its large majority in Parliament to outlaw the portrayal of LGBTQ lifestyles to minors. The government said it was trying to combat child abuse, but critics accused Fidesz of equating homosexuality with pedophilia.

Despite all of the partisan noise and bickering, the war in Ukraine has put the importance of relations between Hungary and its NATO allies in perspective. At least, that is Pressman’s hope. Hungarians, he said, “don’t see their future with Russia and China.”

“I think they see their future with Europe, the West and the United States,” he added, “and I think that is a really positive basis on which we can work.”

Advertisement

“I’m here not to disrupt this relationship or rupture it,” Pressman said. “I’m here to repair it. And there is repair that needs to be done.”