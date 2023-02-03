A different kind of reboot: ‘The Last of Us’ gives 1970 Linda Ronstadt song a new audience

A little follow-up to “Long Long Time,” the 1970 Linda Ronstadt song that got a bump on last Sunday’s episode of “The Last of Us” on HBO. The episode was stunning, as it charted a rich relationship in the middle of the world-threatening pandemic, and the song, written by Gary White, was integral to the emotional story line.

After the episode, Spotify tweeted that there was a more than 4,900 percent increase in US streams of “Long Long Time” between 11 p.m. and midnight. It clearly moved a lot of viewers. Billboard caught up via e-mail with Rondtadt, who suffers from a Parkinson’s disease-like brain disorder, and asked her about the renewed interest in the song. She did not come into a big payday, she said, but White did: “I still love the song and I’m very glad that Gary will get a windfall.”