Activities around Boston to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Tantra Speed Date If you don’t currently have a special someone, you can look for one at this speed dating event. Deemed “yoga for your love life,” this event will invite participants to engage in mindful practices to get to know potential partners, according to the event’s host, the Tantra Institute. Participants will gather in a circle and practice exercises in pairs, like mirroring each other’s actions and cuddling to their comfort level. The Tantra Institute also claims participants have a near-definite chance of matching with someone, and if they don’t, participants will receive a free ticket to a future event. Marshall Graeber, a sex and relationship coach, will serve as guide. Feb. 14, 6:30-9:30 p.m. $55-$125. Watertown Center for Healing Arts, 17 Spring St., Watertown. eventbrite.com

Red roses, heart-shaped boxes of chocolates, and cheesy Hallmark cards are popping up with Valentine’s Day just around the corner. For some people, the day is a dreamy, romantic celebration of being in love and finding the right person, while for others, it is a reminder of being alone and forced to look at heart-shaped décor at every turn. Regardless of your relationship status or thoughts on the validity of the holiday, the city has something for you. Here are some activities on and around Feb. 14 that everyone can enjoy.

"The Briar & Rusty Show: Briar & Rusty Break Up" will be performed at The Dorothy and Charles Mosesian Center for the Arts Feb. 14. Amanda Macchia

The Briar & Rusty Show: Briar & Rusty Break Up Join drag performers and real-life couple — both onstage and off — Briar Blush and Rusty Hammer as they “break up” and perform a queer variety show with what the organizers deem “friendship, jealousy, heartache and independence.” From drag to burlesque to stand-up comedy, the couple and other drag and cabaret performers will light up the stage in the style of “The Sonny & Cher Show.” “We create a lot of unique acts, specifically for this show, referencing and out of a deep love for vintage media, and reclaiming it as queer people who had little to no visibility at the time when it was produced,” said Hammer. The performance is a retro-themed night of love, oldies, surprise guest appearances, and an audience lip-sync contest. Will you outperform these professionals? Feb. 14, 8 p.m. $25 per person. The Dorothy and Charles Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal St., Watertown. mosesianarts.org

Valentine’s Day with Shawnn Monteiro Opt for a night of music with Shawnn Monteiro singing jazz with blues improvisations. She will be performing with pianist Tim Ray, Dave Zinno on the bass, and Yoron Israel on the drums. Guests can purchase tickets to just the show or upgrade to add a dinner before at Boathouse 400. The meal will include a three-course menu and a glass of wine. Feb. 14, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. $35-$145. Scullers Jazz Club, 400 Soldiers Field Road, Boston. ticketweb.com

A couple creating a bouquet at one of Traci Ready's past Valentine's Day events. Traci Ready

Couples Valentine’s Floral Workshop Flowers are a great Valentine’s gift, so why not design a bouquet as a couple or friend duo? Traci Ready of Stoughton-based floral event company Flowergirl Traci is hosting a flower-arranging workshop at Trillium Brewing Company for a night of beer and blooms. Floral novices are welcome and participants do not need prior experience. Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m. $110. Trillium Brewing Company, 100 Royall St., Canton. eventbrite.com

Music of Sinatra Valentine’s Dinner Show Head over to Premiere on Broadway to catch music of Frank Sinatra live in Magoun Square. Joey Chiarenza —who was a contestant on “America’s Got Talent”— will perform Sinatra’s greatest hits while guests enjoy a three-course meal. The prix fixe menu features the likes of sun-dried tomato and mascarpone ravioli, surf and turf, , and Valrhona chocolate mousse. Feb. 14, 7:30-10:30 p.m. $75. Premiere on Broadway, 517 Broadway, Somerville. eventbrite.com

Love’s a Joke Have you ever wondered what comedians in love think about love? The show “Love’s a Joke” showcases comedy couples joking about everything involved in building a relationship, from marriage to parenthood to sexual fantasies. The minimum age for the performance is 16. Feb. 14, 8 p.m. $33. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston. seetickets.us

Valentine’s Day Soiree This event centers around GBH WORLD’s “Stories from the Stage: The One” where the audience will hear live stories of love and loss from their storytellers. It will also include a reception beforehand where participants can enjoy cocktails, treats, and a photo booth. Feb. 14, 6:30-9:15 p.m. $120. GBH Studios, 1 Guest St., Boston. wgbh.org

Urban Axes will be hosting Valentine's Day and Galentine's Day ax-throwing events. Courtesy of Urban Axes

Valentine’s Day Social Throwing Throw an ax for — or at — love this Valentine’s Day with your friends or partner at Urban Axes. The Union Square bar will be hosting ax-throwing events Feb. 10-12 and 14 for Galentine’s Day with your besties and Valentine’s Day with your love. You and up to nine other people can reserve a spot with one drink included. The space will also be adorned with V-Day decor. Feb. 10-12 and 14. $35-$55 per person. Urban Axes, 2 Union Square, Somerville. urbanaxes.com

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.