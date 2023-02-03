Soup recipes to help keep you warm this weekend

If you’re looking for soup inspiration for this weekend, here are some recent recipes from the Globe Food team . You’ll also find the recipe for that chicken pot pie below. Stay safe and snug, friends. Happy slurping.

I know. I’m very lucky to be married to someone who loves going to Market Basket early on weekday mornings. Something about the soundtrack and the kinds of people he strolls by in the uncrowded aisles soothes him, so he was happy to bundle up today and head out with my shopping list. I’ve been craving Sally Pasley Vargas’s chicken pot pie from Wednesday’s Food section and can hardly wait for the workday to be over so I can start chopping. My shopping list also included a few things I need to make soup tomorrow, when it will be so cold that not even a run to Market Basket is in the cards. A colleague’s mother-in-law’s chicken and rice soup recipe is a family favorite, and this weekend, we’re going to savor it.

Recipe: Make a warming, hearty pot of soup with lots of beans and vegetables

From Lisa Zwirn: “You can add all kinds of vegetables to this hearty soup, which is simmered with white beans for a warming, satisfying meal. Here, the vegetables are onion, cabbage, celery, carrots, and baby spinach or kale. After mixing in the beans (canned, to make the recipe quicker), use a potato masher or the back of a large kitchen spoon to press down on the beans and vegetables a few times to thicken the soup and make it a little creamy. Add a sprinkle of grated Parmesan to each bowl to bring a salty-nutty flavor to the broth.”

Quick Bean Stew with Olives. Sheryl Julian

Recipe: A quick bean and chickpea stew is easy on the budget and filling in the belly

Sheryl Julian’s kitchen is well organized, but not always well stocked, it turns out. “There are some nights when I go to make dinner and the fridge is giving me that I-dare-you-to-find-something cold stare, because it’s a little empty. By empty, I mean there are carrots and onions in the crisper drawer, a hapless orange too soft to eat out of hand, a few fresh herbs on their last legs, and capers, olives, and hot pepper paste on the pickle shelf. I turn to the pantry for cans of beans, tomatoes, and stock. I’m making a quick vegetarian bean stew. So there, cold fridge, I outsmarted you.”

If instead, you’d like to try making Sheryl’s chicken soup (”Take me seriously when I say that I make the best chicken soup I know,” she says), find the recipe here.

Carrot Soup with Ginger and Miso. Sally Pasley Vargas

Recipe: A bright carrot soup with ginger and miso will chase away winter chill

From Sally Pasley Vargas: “The bright color of carrot and ginger soup is even prettier topped with flakes of red pepper and green chives. Coriander and miso add a bit of mystery in the background, and a generous amount of ginger will tingle your tongue and warm your tummy. You can peel the ginger and carrots if you like, but I usually skip that step so the soup can come together in under half an hour. A couple tablespoons of white rice gives the soup some body. This makes plenty, so stash some in the freezer for lunch on a chilly afternoon. It puts some sunshine on your winter table.”

Mexican Meatball Soup. Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Recipe: Smoky, flavor-packed Mexican meatball soup is simmered with squash, potatoes, and carrots

From Karoline Boehm Goodnick: “With fresh jalapenos and dried ancho chile powder, this robust Mexican soup is mild, smoky, and flavor-packed. Beef meatballs, which are added to the broth, are bound with cooked white rice. Use microwavable or frozen cooked rice or simmer about 1/2 cup long-grain white rice in plenty of boiling salted water for about 12 minutes. The broth is traditionally laden with gently simmered summer squash, but given the season and our northerly locale, winter squash is a better choice. Choose butternut, honeynut, or another firm-fleshed squash; even pumpkin would work. Add the uncooked pieces to the broth with potatoes and carrots. Stir in the roasted meatballs and garnish with cilantro and lime juice. For heartier bowls, top each with shredded tortilla chips or serve with toasted tortillas.”

Lentil Soup with Tomato and Lemon. Karoline Boehm Goodnick for The Boston Globe

Recipe: For a hearty vegetable meal, simmer lentil soup with tomatoes and lemon

Another from Karoline Boehm Goodnick: “Made from mostly pantry staples, this simple, warming pot of lentil soup might quickly become part of your winter repertoire. Dried lentils, members of the legume family, are an inexpensive, source of vegetarian protein; the little brown dots cook more quickly than dried beans and don’t need to be soaked overnight. . . . Here, green lentils simmer with paprika, cumin, allspice, and diced tomatoes. When the soup is nearly done, transfer three cups to a blender and puree until smooth. Return the pureed soup to the pot to enhance and thicken the soup while keeping the rest of the lentils intact to give the pot some texture. (If you use brown lentils, they’ll break down enough on their own.) Lemon rind and juice go into the soup at the end to add a burst of citrus flavor.”

Chicken Pot Pie with Crispy Potato Topping Sally Pasley Vargas for The Boston Globe

Recipe: Top a chicken pot pie with crispy potato slices and you have winter comfort food at its best

From Sally Pasley Vargas: “When a chicken pie comes out of the oven in our house, everyone races to the table. It’s the most requested winter comfort food and makes a dramatic presentation. While a crust topping is enticing, you can shortcut the work with biscuits or mashed potatoes. The easiest alternative to a crust is sliced potatoes.”

Chris Morris can be reached at christine.morris@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @morrisglobe.