A designer’s young sons offer valuable input when she remakes their bedroom

1 The bunting from Etsy is a bit of not-so-subtle messaging. “I’d rather they play outside all the time,” Arak says. “It keeps everyone on script.”

Pregnant with baby number two, Samantha Arak set about turning the guest room in her West Medford home into a bedroom for her toddler in order to free up the nursery. “I bought two twin beds knowing the room could accommodate both of them later,” says the founder of Samantha Carey Interiors. With the 5- and 3-year-old now sharing the space, Arak recently upped its design with dark walls, a vintage Persian rug, reading lights, and personal touches. “It’s a space that they can grow into and feels like us: soft, lived in, and not too perfect,” she says.

2 During a snowstorm last winter, Arak painted the room Benjamin Moore Trout Gray. “The primary-colored toys pop against the dark walls, making the space seem brighter,” the designer says.

3 After sleeping in beds with individual reading lights on a summer vacation, the boys asked to get some at home. Plug-in sconces keep options open if they decide to rearrange the furniture.

4 Arak inherited the Hudson Bay blanket from her grandparents’ cabin in Maine. “The boys use it to make forts and sometimes my older son sleeps under it so he doesn’t have to make his bed in the morning,” she says.

5 Following feedback from her sons, Arak replaced the existing layered rugs with a single, large vintage Soumak rug. “They wanted a flatter surface for playing because the nubby texture of the others caused their towers to tip,” she laughs.

3 The nightstand is a mariner’s chest with rope handles from an antiques store in Maine. “It’s the perfect width, offers storage, and blocks the radiator,” Arak says. “A bookshelf would look cluttered.”

