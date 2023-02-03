Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Feb. 6-Feb. 12

Unleash your inner theater critic as you experience the Actors’ Shakespeare Project production of August Wilson’s Pulitzer-nominated Seven Guitars. Wilson explores love, comedy, and oppression through the lens of seven Black characters in the 20th century. Through March 5 at Hibernian Hall. Showtimes vary. Recommended for ages 15 and over. Tickets $52.50; limited pay-what-you-can seats may be available. actorsshakespeareproject.org

Friday-Sunday

Sweet Tooth

Start your weekend off at Salem’s So Sweet Chocolate and Ice Sculpture Festival. Hosted by Salem Main Streets, the 21st annual festival aims to revitalize the city’s local businesses and community. Enjoy a range of tasty chocolate, breathtaking ice sculptures, and early Valentine’s Day shopping. Tickets to Friday night’s kickoff party are $40. Find a schedule of free events at salemmainstreets.org/festivals.

Advertisement

Friday-Sunday

High Bar

Presented by The Dance Complex in Cambridge, Ladies at a Gay Girls’ Bar: 1938–1969 will explore 20th-century lesbian bars through the lens of sexual identity, femme history, and the gay rights movement, in a performance by dancer Maggie Cee. Friday and Saturday shows at 8 p.m.; Sunday, 7 p.m. Tickets, with virtual and in-person options, range from $5 to $50. dancecomplex.org

Saturday

Picture This

Make the best of this winter season and snap moments to remember at Winter Nature Photography: Intro to Smartphone Photography with Dx Lanson. Learn the ins and outs of your phone camera, using different lighting, focal lengths, and editing, at Magazine Beach Park Nature Center, Cambridge. The event, hosted by Mass Audubon, is recommended for ages 14 and older. 3 p.m. Free, but registration required at massaudubon.org.

Saturday

Skating With the Stars

See Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan and drag queen Milk at the Disco on Ice Skating Show at The Rink at 401 Park in the Fenway. Attendees will be able to join them on the ice after the show. Performance, free, starts at 7 p.m.; ice skating is $10 for general admission, $6 for students and children 12 and younger (not including skate rentals). thefenway.com/events

Advertisement

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.