Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

The article about professor Warren Seavey admitting World War II veterans to Harvard Law School (“The Untold Story of Warren Seavey and His Students,” December 25) sheds new light on a foundational story for our family. My father graduated from Harvard College in 1942 as Sidney Guberman. When he looked for his birth certificate to enlist in World War II, none could be found. Instead, born to his parents on his birthday was a Joshua Guberman, under which name he served in the Army. Around the end of the war, he wrote Harvard Law School, as Captain Joshua Guberman, asking about admission requirements and mentioning his college graduation. In response, he received a letter — was it from Seavey? — saying that he was presumed to be the Sidney Guberman who had graduated in 1942, and, if so, he was admitted.

Advertisement

David Guberman

Newton





A truly remarkable article about the influence of Warren Seavey and how his actions affected a generation of veterans. [The story says] Seavey “was more interested in doing the right thing than in doing what was prescribed by law. He wanted to help people.” That is what is needed for our times.

Sheldon Segal

Hull





My paper arrives and I see a bunch of photos on the cover of the magazine: all white men — no women, no people of color, etc. The Seavey story is interesting, but the photos tell an old Boston story. The newspaper of record seems to be marketing to the dominant subculture of years gone by. Maybe they are the readers? If that’s the case,...it’s a shame — we need a current and lively daily newspaper.

Judith P. Stone

Canton





When I started teaching at Fordham Law 30 years ago, a colleague was legendary professor Thomas Quinn. Tom was a leading expert on the uniform commercial code, a subject of great significance and complexity. He was a trailblazer in developing poverty law programs at law schools. He held what was probably the first chair in the country in public interest law. Tom, a graduate of Harvard Law School, told me that during World War II he had served in naval intelligence in China. He dreamed of being a lawyer and had heard about Seavey. Tom wrote him a letter, narrated his war service, and said he would like to attend Harvard Law. Seavey responded that he would be accepted and that Tom should come meet him. With the war over, Tom arrived in Cambridge and Seavey told him how impressed he was with his war record. Seavey then asked him where he had attended college. Tom responded that he had joined the military out of high school. Seavey was taken momentarily aback; he said this had never happened before. But he was undeterred. He said Tom would have to attend college, and his seat at Harvard Law would be waiting. Tom went to Holy Cross and then Harvard Law before going onto a career of extraordinary distinction. Seavey’s approach reflected great acumen. In assessing what people could do, he knew that college records are not always the best evidence of future promise.

Advertisement

William Treanor

Chevy Chase, Maryland





The author states, “This class of veterans that arrived on campus in 1946 helped to bring change to Harvard.” No — this class was still made up of college educated, white men. Yes, they were veterans, but [many] 20- to 30-year-olds in the country were veterans returning to all the jobs and schools in the United States. As the author also states, Harvard Law “had never accepted a female student...made room for only a few Black students...[and] limited the number of Jewish applicants it accepted.” So it was still business as usual at Harvard. This group became the Greatest Generation, affecting American society for many years. They became remarkable because of their war experience and the post-war cultural changes that would take place. Seavey did nothing to change Harvard Law School in 1946.

Advertisement

Amy Cohen

Arlington





I’m trying to imagine how it must’ve felt to read a Seavey estoppel letter while literally sitting in a foxhole somewhere. Talk about picturing life after the war, while still confronting the possibility of not making it. And as folks today obsess over the U.S. News & World Report rankings of law schools and the notion of “merit,” maybe this should give us pause about important qualities that can’t be measured by standardized tests, grade point averages, and the like.

DavidYamada

posted on bostonglobe.com





This story touched me greatly since a couple of WWII veterans took a chance on a Vietnam-era veteran and changed my life dramatically for the better. I am hoping admission committees pay attention.

Frederick A. Liberatore

Billerica





Great article and example of how we should assist our veterans in their transition to civilian life. They sacrifice so much for our country with little reward.

Advertisement

MoTownPhillyBackAgain

posted on bostonglobe.com

CONTACT US: Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.



