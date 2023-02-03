For sale: City condominiums with induction cooktops in the kitchen

CONDO FEE $740 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This condo is on the 10th floor of The Quinn, a new 101-unit building between Ink Block and the SoWa Open Market. Enter into the kitchen, which features Caesarstone quartz counters and backsplash, two-toned cabinetry, and Bosch induction cooktop, along with a laundry closet. The main living area has floor-to-ceiling windows and engineered white oak flooring. A frosted glass door allows light into the bedroom, which has a large closet. The spacious, modern bath has a step-in shower. Building amenities include full-service concierge, library with fireplace, a billiards room, a fitness center with indoor pool and squash court, and a 12th-floor roof terrace with skyline views, fire pits, and outdoor kitchen. CONS Officially more of an oversized studio.

Advertisement

The exterior of 380 Harrison Avenue #1025, South End. Handout

Erin DeGenova, TCC Real Estate, 781-426-6725, thequinn.com

$899,000

23 BERKSHIRE STREET #2 / CAMBRIDGE

The kitchen of 23 Berkshire Street #2, Cambridge. Handout

SQUARE FEET 830

CONDO FEE $139 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS Set between Kendall and Inman squares, this second-floor condo with hardwood floors is in a new, energy-efficient, all-electric (and solar-ready) three-family with interior soundproofing. Left of the entryway, find a bath and a closet with laundry hookups. The kitchen features Bosch appliances, including an induction range, plus a deep stainless sink, quartz countertops, and a waterfall island with seating for three. The living room beyond offers bay windows and recessed lighting. The primary bedroom, off the kitchen, features a private bath with step-in, dual-head shower. There’s a second, smaller bedroom off the kitchen, and one more off the living room. The unit includes extra storage in the basement. CONS No outdoor space.

The exterior of 23 Berkshire Street #2, Cambridge. Handout

Kathleen Alexander, Keller Williams, 617-991-8218, CreativeBostonLiving.com

Advertisement

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.