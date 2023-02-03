fb-pixel Skip to main content
On the Block

For sale: City condominiums with induction cooktops in the kitchen

These condos have induction cooktops, offering home chefs responsive, precise heat without issues associated with gas.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated February 3, 2023, 34 minutes ago
The kitchen of 380 Harrison Avenue #1025, South End.Handout

$799,000

380 HARRISON AVENUE #1025 / SOUTH END

SQUARE FEET 647

CONDO FEE $740 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This condo is on the 10th floor of The Quinn, a new 101-unit building between Ink Block and the SoWa Open Market. Enter into the kitchen, which features Caesarstone quartz counters and backsplash, two-toned cabinetry, and Bosch induction cooktop, along with a laundry closet. The main living area has floor-to-ceiling windows and engineered white oak flooring. A frosted glass door allows light into the bedroom, which has a large closet. The spacious, modern bath has a step-in shower. Building amenities include full-service concierge, library with fireplace, a billiards room, a fitness center with indoor pool and squash court, and a 12th-floor roof terrace with skyline views, fire pits, and outdoor kitchen. CONS Officially more of an oversized studio.

The exterior of 380 Harrison Avenue #1025, South End.Handout

Erin DeGenova, TCC Real Estate, 781-426-6725, thequinn.com

$899,000

23 BERKSHIRE STREET #2 / CAMBRIDGE

The kitchen of 23 Berkshire Street #2, Cambridge.Handout

SQUARE FEET 830

CONDO FEE $139 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS Set between Kendall and Inman squares, this second-floor condo with hardwood floors is in a new, energy-efficient, all-electric (and solar-ready) three-family with interior soundproofing. Left of the entryway, find a bath and a closet with laundry hookups. The kitchen features Bosch appliances, including an induction range, plus a deep stainless sink, quartz countertops, and a waterfall island with seating for three. The living room beyond offers bay windows and recessed lighting. The primary bedroom, off the kitchen, features a private bath with step-in, dual-head shower. There’s a second, smaller bedroom off the kitchen, and one more off the living room. The unit includes extra storage in the basement. CONS No outdoor space.

The exterior of 23 Berkshire Street #2, Cambridge.Handout

Kathleen Alexander, Keller Williams, 617-991-8218, CreativeBostonLiving.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

