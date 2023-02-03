12-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Concord

A 12-year-old girl in Concord was injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday morning, authorities said.
Police and fire responded to the crash on Commonwealth Avenue by Bradford Street shortly after 7:30 a.m., according to a statement from Concord police.
The girl was treated at the scene, the statement said, then flown by helicopter to a Boston-area hospital.
Her condition was not known Friday evening.
The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, the statement said.
No further information was released.
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.