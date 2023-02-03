Baby killed, mother seriously injured, after tree falls on vehicle in Southwick

A baby was killed and their mother was seriously injured after heavy winds brought a tree down on the woman’s vehicle in Southwick just before noon Friday, officials said.
The mother, a 23-year-old from Winstead, Conn., was removed from the vehicle by firefighters and taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, the Hampden district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Her condition was not disclosed Friday evening.
Southwick police responded to a report of an accident on Feeding Hills Road at 11:57 a.m., the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
The baby’s age and gender was not released. The mother’s identity was also not disclosed.
Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni extended his sympathies to the family.
State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction, Crime Scene, and detective units also were at the scene to assist Southwick police, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.
Southwick police and State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are investigating.
