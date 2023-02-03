Body discovered at Emerson first-year student dorm, authorities say

Police are investigating after a body was discovered Friday inside a first-year dormitory building at Emerson College in downtown Boston.

Officers were called to 80 Boylston St. shortly after 10 a.m. for a “death investigation,” police said. Further information wasn’t available.

The address is the location of the Little Building, a 13-story, 1,035-bed residence hall that reopened in 2019, according to the school’s website.