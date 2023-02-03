Wind chill warning in Central and Eastern Mass. to go into effect as wind gusts increase

Be prepared for strong winds, with gusts between 35 and 50 miles per hour, and dangerously cold wind chills dropping to between 25 and 35 below zero, forecasters said.

A wind chill warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Friday morning to 1 p.m. Saturday for the Greater Boston area, Worcester, and the North Shore, the weather service said.

Wind chills are expected to plummet to 30 degrees below zero in parts of Massachusetts later today and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service.

The coldest wind chills will happen Friday night into mid-morning Saturday, and the strongest wind gusts are expected in hilly terrain and along the coastline, the weather service said.

Advertisement

There could be some isolated power outages due to the strong winds.

In cities and towns across the state, officials warned people to be prepared for the frigid weather and opened heating centers for those looking to escape the cold. In Everett, Mayor Carlo DeMaria tweeted a reminder to residents that the Edward G. Connolly Center will be open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. “to those who don’t have access to a warm environment.”

Public schools Worcester and Providence were closed Friday due to the cold. Before and after school activities were also canceled.

At 6:54 a.m. Friday the temperature had dipped to 25 degrees at Logan International Airport in Boston, and the wind chill was at 11 degrees.

In the Boston area, temperatures are expected to fall to the single digits by Friday afternoon, with wind chill values as low as 15 below zero, forecasters said.

“Though wind chills should start around zero to 10 below to the Mass Pike and around 5 to 10 above zero, these values decrease to 10 to 25 below zero by sundown all the way to the coast,” forecasters wrote. “We still anticipate the most dangerous wind chills tonight into early Saturday AM. Commuters this morning will need to be prepared to dress appropriate for wind chills of 10 to 25 below zero for around the evening commute.”

Advertisement

Saturday night will not be as cold, with lows around 14 degrees and temperatures rising into the lower 20s after midnight and bouncing back up to the mid 40s on Sunday, forecasters said.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.