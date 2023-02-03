Despite hardships, many parents side with educators as Woburn teacher strike drags on

Woburn Public Schools were closed Friday for a fifth consecutive day as teachers continued to walk the picket line, keeping nearly 4,300 students out of the classroom. Several parents and teachers have stood alongside them throughout the week, rallying en masse, despite the cold, at Woburn Common in front of City Hall. Negations between the Woburn Teachers Association and the city’s seven-term Mayor Scott Galvin reached another impasse Thursday night, though both parties said “significant progress” had been made.

“The school systems are a huge part of the health of any city,” said Derrick Genova, a parent with two children at at Malcolm White Elementary School in Woburn. “To me, every day this goes on because of the mayor and School Committee, it just makes the city look worse.”

In the protracted fight over a new contract between the city’s educators and its elected leaders, many Woburn parents have sided with their children’s striking teachers, their mounting frustration aimed squarely at the local school committee and long-serving mayor.

WTA President Barbara Locke said she expects a tentative agreement will be struck Friday.

Woburn parents, in the mean time, have been forced to cope with the school closures, many scrambling to come up with alternative childcare arrangements this week. In interviews with the Globe, several parents expressed their support for their children’s teachers, and blamed the Galvin for the ongoing disruption to their lives.

“The WTA is not asking for a lot here and they are well within their rights to ask for the minimal concessions,” said Matthew Mickle, father of a first grader in Woburn schools, in an email. “They are also willing to compromise which the city has so far seemed to not want to do.”

Genova was one of hundreds of parents, students and teachers who rallied at Woburn Common Wednesday afternoon, many hoisting protest signs and participating in chants, like “Hey ho! Scott Galvin has got to go!” Genova and his wife are high school teachers in Wellesley and Somerville, respectively. Their childcare this week has been “patchwork,” Genova said, relying mostly on help from their children’s grandparents.

“It’s not ideal,” Genova said, about his children missing school. “I’d like them to get back in. But I really think a lot of this is on the mayor just kind of refusing to budge.”

The unplanned week without school has been tough for stay-at-home parents, too, like Blair Morgan. Her second grader turned eight on Tuesday and was disappointed she couldn’t celebrate her birthday with her classmates, Morgan said. But her daughter’s teacher helped make up for it, showing up at their home with cupcakes the day before.

“It’s been hard,” Morgan said, who is raising her three children on her own following the unexpected death of her fiancé in November. “I am in school, but luckily, I’m home for it and it’s all remote, but I don’t really have anybody that I can rely on to have somebody watch my kids...So I don’t even know what I would be doing [if I was working].”

“It feels like the COVID pandemic all over again,” she added, “just stuck inside, with no school.”

Members of the Woburn Teachers Association overwhelmingly voted to authorize the strike last week after educators in the district have been without a contract since August. When negotiations continued to stall through the weekend, the educators began picketing Monday morning.

Several parents and students have stood alongside their Woburn teachers who began their strike on Monday. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The union, which represents 550 members, including nurses and paraprofessionals, is demanding Woburn’s mayor and School Committee increase pay for teachers and paraprofessionals, provide compensation for all work days, and reduce class sizes.

On Wednesday, a Middlesex Superior Court judge held Locke and the WTA in contempt of court for violating an injunction ordering an end to the strike. The union now faces fines of $40,000 per day, beginning Thursday, plus $5,000 each day the strike goes on.

It’s illegal for Massachusetts teachers and other public employees to strike, though recent teacher strikes, or at least the threats of them, have largely proven effective as contract agreements have followed shortly after each one. The Massachusetts Teachers Association is pushing for state legislation that would allow some public sector workers, such as teachers, to go on strike; the proposal would not apply to public safety workers, such as police officers.

Woburn is the latest district tangled in failed contract negotiations. In the last year, multiple teacher unions across the state went on strike, including in Brookline, Haverhill, and Malden. Schools were shuttered between one and four days in those districts before the unions and resulted in new contracts.

Earlier this month, Melrose Education Association members also voted to authorize the strike after working without a contract since June. But that was quickly averted after educators and the Melrose School Committee came to an agreement on a new contract the following night.

