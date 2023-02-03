Double shooting reported in Lynn early Friday

“Responding officers located two male gunshot victims,” Police Lieutenant Michael Kmiec said in a statement. “One victim was transported to MGH with possible life threatening injuries after being struck in the back and arm.”

The shootings happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of 104 Waterhill St., Lynn police said.

Two people were shot early Friday in Lynn, police said.

The second victim was taken to Salem Hospital with a leg wound that was not life-threatening.

The victims’ names and ages weren’t available. No arrests have been reported and the shootings remain under investigation, police said.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

