East Boston fire leaves 12 displaced amid cold emergency, no injuries

The fire at 41 and 43 Cottage St. was reported around 2:20 p.m., said Firefighter Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the Boston Fire Department.

A fire at two adjoining three-family homes in East Boston displaced 12 residents Friday, as dangerous cold and windchill plunged to well below zero, authorities said.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in about an hour, Alkins said, but afterwards, dealt with frozen hose couplings and slippery conditions as the water they used to put out the fire froze on the ground.

There were no injuries.

The fire likely started on the second floor of one of the buildings, extended to the third floor, then spread to the building next door, Alkins said.

Advertisement

As of Friday evening, the Red Cross was working to find housing for the displaced residents, Alkins said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.









Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.