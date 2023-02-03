Fallen tree crushes vehicle, seriously injures driver in Salem, N.H.

A large pine tree fell and struck two vehicles Friday morning in Salem, N.H., trapping and significantly injuring one of the drivers, officials said.

The tree crashed into the vehicles shortly after 9 a.m. at the corner of Pelham and Stiles Roads, according to a statement from Salem Fire Department on Facebook. One of the vehicles was “heavily damaged” and crushed beneath the pine, leaving the driver trapped, the statement said.

Responders extricated the driver after about 15 minutes with chainsaws and the Jaws of Life, officials said. The driver was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with significant injuries, according to the statement.