fb-pixel Skip to main content

Fallen tree crushes vehicle, seriously injures driver in Salem, N.H.

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated February 3, 2023, 29 minutes ago
A large pine tree fell on two vehicles Friday in Salem, N.H., trapping and seriously injuring one of the drivers, officials said.Salem Fire Department

A large pine tree fell and struck two vehicles Friday morning in Salem, N.H., trapping and significantly injuring one of the drivers, officials said.

The tree crashed into the vehicles shortly after 9 a.m. at the corner of Pelham and Stiles Roads, according to a statement from Salem Fire Department on Facebook. One of the vehicles was “heavily damaged” and crushed beneath the pine, leaving the driver trapped, the statement said.

Responders extricated the driver after about 15 minutes with chainsaws and the Jaws of Life, officials said. The driver was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with significant injuries, according to the statement.

Advertisement

The second vehicle had minor damage and its driver was uninjured, officials said.

The fallen pine also damaged high voltage wires and utility crews were responding to the scene, the statement said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video