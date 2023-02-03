Former Lowell High athletic trainer charged with alleged indecent assaults of students

Amato was released on personal recognizance with orders that he stay away from the alleged victims, among other provisions, records show. His lawyer, Claudia Lagos, said via e-mail that her client is “completely innocent” of wrongdoing.

Damon Amato, 42, of Northborough, pleaded not guilty in Middlesex Superior Court on Jan. 23 to three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person aged 14 or older, according to court documents and District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

A former athletic trainer at Lowell High School is facing criminal charges that he indecently assaulted two 14-year-old female students whose injuries he was purportedly treating, authorities said.

“He is a highly respected and highly qualified athletic trainer who has helped almost 25,000 athletes in the past eighteen years,” Lagos said. “The allegations he now faces are false, through and through. Mr. Amato’s family, community, former athletes, and colleagues stand by him as he fights this case. At trial, it will be clear that the government has no case and he will be acquitted.”

In court documents, prosecutors said the first alleged victim was a member of Lowell High’s winter track team between November 2017 and February 2018. When she went to see Amato for treatment for a quad injury, he repeatedly touched her inappropriately during multiple sessions under the guise of treating her pain, prosecutors alleged.

He also allegedly advised her against seeing a medical professional for her injury when she asked about it, telling her “not to waste her family’s money” and assuring her “that they would make progress together,” prosecutors said.

The second alleged victim was a 14-year-old member of the track team during the 2020-2021 academic year, prosecutors said. She saw Amato for treatment for a lower quad injury in January 2021 and he allegedly touched her inappropriately during their sessions.

“The victim reported feeling paralyzed with fear and humiliation,” prosecutors wrote.

Asked for comment Friday about the allegations, a spokesperson for the Lowell Public Schools provided a Jan. 23 letter that Superintendent Joel D. Boyd sent to high school families.

Boyd wrote that an officer with Bay State Athletic Training Services, a company that had a contract to train student athletes at Lowell High, had been “arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court on a charge of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 years of age.” School officials are terminating the contract, Boyd said.

Records filed with Secretary of State William F. Galvin’s office list Amato as the sole manager of Bay State Training Services based in Northborough. The company was organized in March 2020, records show.

“Please know the safety of our students and staff continues to be our top priority,” Boyd wrote in his letter. “Immediately upon learning of the allegations, the individual referenced above was ordered to remain off school grounds entirely and directed to have no contact with students whatsoever while the police conducted their investigation. The trainers who are currently working with our student athletes are not suspected of any wrongdoing and are not implicated in the above referenced allegations to our knowledge in any way.”

Amato was also barred from leaving Massachusetts without the court’s permission, except for a planned trip to Lake Tahoe from Jan. 29 through Feb. 2, and another trip to the Caribbean island of St. Martin from Feb. 18 to Feb. 26, legal filings show.

Amato’s next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.