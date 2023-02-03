To celebrate Truck Day, Red Sox to host #GiftOfSox Friday on social media

Fans across Red Sox Nation will receive the #GiftOfSoxFriday, including Green Monster tickets and ice cream at Fenway Park, as the team spontaneously grants hundreds of wishes on social media and celebrates Truck Day, the unofficial start of Spring Training.
The eighth annual #GiftOfSox campaign will kick off at 9 a.m. as the team performs various acts of kindness to fans using the hashtag throughout the community, the Red Sox said in a statement.
The team will be gifting fan wishes spontaneously and in real time on social media, though several events are pre-planned, including a “Scoops for Scoops” Ice Cream Party in celebration of Rafael Devers in the Ford Clubhouse at 11 a.m., the statement said.
“The first 100 people to attend will get a free scoop of ice cream in a collectible Red Sox hat,” the statement said.
The team will also host 15-20 fans in a suite on Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. to “Work from Fenway” for the day, and the first fan, prompted by a tweet, to arrive at Gate D will get to visit and take photos from inside the Green Monster, the statement said.
“Online giveaways include pairs of Red Sox single game tickets for April-May, two pairs of Green Monster tickets for April-May, one pair of Opening Day tickets, bobbleheads and other surprise giveaways,” the statement said.
The #GiftOfSox campaign coincides with truck day, in which the team sends a truck full of carrying bats, mitts, and rosin bags off to its Spring training facility in Fort Myers, Fla.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.