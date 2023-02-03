To celebrate Truck Day, Red Sox to host #GiftOfSox Friday on social media

Fans across Red Sox Nation will receive the #GiftOfSoxFriday, including Green Monster tickets and ice cream at Fenway Park, as the team spontaneously grants hundreds of wishes on social media and celebrates Truck Day, the unofficial start of Spring Training.

The eighth annual #GiftOfSox campaign will kick off at 9 a.m. as the team performs various acts of kindness to fans using the hashtag throughout the community, the Red Sox said in a statement.

The team will be gifting fan wishes spontaneously and in real time on social media, though several events are pre-planned, including a “Scoops for Scoops” Ice Cream Party in celebration of Rafael Devers in the Ford Clubhouse at 11 a.m., the statement said.