Lindsay Clancy was overmedicated on several prescription drugs, defense lawyer says

Lindsay Clancy, a 32-year-old labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, was widely believed to be in the throes of a post-partum mood disorder when she allegedly strangled her infant son, Callan, her 5-year-old daughter Cora, and her 3-year-old son Dawson inside the family’s Summer Street home.

“One of the major issues here is the horrific overmedication of drugs that caused homicidal ideation, suicidal ideation,’’ Reddington said. “No overdose [by Lindsay.] They [Lindsay and her husband Patrick] went to doctors repeatedly saying ‘Please help us.’ This was turning her into a zombie...The medications that were prescribed were over the top, absolutely over the top.”

When she allegedly strangled her three children inside their Duxbury home, Lindsay Clancy was in the throes of homicidal and suicidal thoughts due to overmedication of a variety of prescription drugs, her new defense attorney Kevin J. Reddington told the Globe.

“It’s over medication, absolutely over medications - possibly with a component of post-partum depression,” said Reddington who has hired a forensic mental health expert and toxicologist to build Lindsay Clancy’s defense..”

He added: “She had medical care and treatment on a regular basis. And her husband was very proactive in trying to protect her and help her with the doctors’ medication she was prescribed. They went through hell — and they didn’t come back.”

Lindsay Clancy remains in a Boston hospital recovering from a suicide attempt that has left her unable to walk, said Reddington, who declined to use the word “paralyzed” because he had not seen a written medical record that explicitly states she has lost the ability to control her body.

“She can’t get out of bed. She can’t walk. I don’t know what the medical prognosis is regarding that, but right now, she cannot walk” he said. “She’s not in good physical shape. She’s not in good emotional shape...She is not going to get out of bed and walk out of the room.”

Reddington also said that on Jan. 24, Patrick Clancy left home to do some shopping at a CVS and picked up take-out food. About four minutes after returning home around 6 p.m. he called 911. Patrick Clancy was not warned by medical professionals not to leave Lindsay Clancy alone with their children, Reddington said.

“No,’' he said when asked if Clancy was warned not to leave her alone with the children. “Not that I’m aware of. Course not. He loved her. He knew she was a great mother, a fantastic person.”

In a moving personal statement posted on the GoFundMe page created to assist Patrick Clancy, the father of three wrote about his deep love for his children, the excruciating pain from their loss — and about how he forgave his wife.

“I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have,” he wrote, the Globe has reported.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz, along with Duxbury and State Police, allege that during the time Patrick Clancy was out of the house, Lindsay Clancy murdered two of her children, tried to kill her third child, injured herself and jumped out a second floor window, falling 20 feet into the backyard. Her third child later died.

Reddington declined to discuss the specifics of what Lindsay Clancy allegedly did to her children, saying he has not been provided detailed information from law enforcement yet.

But, he said, the emergence of what he believes to be objective evidence of overmedication does not mean he is abandoning a defense of not guilty by reason of insanity when, as expected, Lindsay Clancy is tried on three counts of murder in the future.

“The black letter law definition of lack of criminal responsibility in Massachusetts says that if a person suffers from a mental disease or defect” that makes it impossible for them to conform their behavior to legal norms, they can be found not guilty of a crime due to their disturbed mental status.

“In Massachusetts, if you have involuntary intoxication, that would be a defect’' and the person can be found to have a “lack of criminal responsibility,” Reddington said.

According to the lawyer, between last October and January, Lindsay Clancy was prescribed a total of 12 different medications. They were: zolpidem which is sold under the brand name Ambien, clonazepam, which is sold under the brand name of Klonopin, diazepam which is sold under the brand name Valium, fluoxetine which is sold under the brand name Prozac, lamotrigine, which is sold under the brand name Lamictil, lorazepam, which is sold under the brand name Ativan, mirtazapine, which is sold under the brand name Remeron, quetiapine fumarate, which is sold under the brand name Seroquel, and trazodone, which is is known by the generic name.

Reddington said the criminal process will begin next Tuesday at 2 p.m. when Lindsay Clancy appears via Zoom while he, the prosecutor and judge meet in Plymouth District Court for her delayed arraignment.

Reddington said he will raise the issue of overmedication during the arraignment, hoping to convince the judge her medical status is so dire she should not be made to await trial at the state’s prison for women, MCI-Framingham or the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain, but possibly at her parent’s home with an GPS device, the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital or at the Worcester Recovery Center, a new state-run Department of Mental Health secure facility.

“Something humane,’' Reddington said.

He said Lindsay Clancy, despite her medical status, is guarded 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by two Plymouth County deputy sheriffs working paid details financed by the Duxbury police.

He said his client has not been allowed by Duxbury police to speak with anyone — not her parents, not her husband — on the telephone or to have visitors beyond a medical team, social workers, and the attorney who previously represented her.

He said Clancy’s parents drove to Boston from Connecticut Thursday, a two-and-a-half-hour journey, to visit with her. But they were denied entry under orders from Duxbury police. “They were prevented from seeing her,’’ he said. “She is not allowed to communicate with anybody.”

Reddington said that as he prepared to defend Lindsay Clancy, he toured the family’s home. A black plastic food container with a clear plastic top - the dinner Patrick Clancy had picked up - was still on the dinner table.

Drawings from the children “are hanging on the walls. The rooms are covered with toys...It was just so apparent that their focus, their entire focus was on the kids,’' he said. “I mean, the kids literally dominated their entire house, every single room — who’s doing what, little handprints photographs, pictures — it was just overwhelming when I was in it.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.