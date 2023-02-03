Record cold set to arrive overnight, with most dangerous windchills between Friday night and Saturday morning

You can see on the graphic below as the Arctic front arrived temperatures dropped nearly 10 degrees and will continue their tumble throughout the day. Winds shifting from southwest to northwest was another indicator of the passage of the front.

As the sun rose on the East Coast an Arctic front was evident, passing into the Atlantic. The strong gradient between high and low pressure will propel dense, heavy, and very dry cold air into all of New England over the next 24 hours.

Temperatures in this graphic show the decline that started Friday morning. NOAA data

The peak of this chill will occur early Saturday morning. In Boston there’s no doubt the record low of -2 set back in 1896 is going to be shattered. Of interest is just how cold we will go. There is actually an outside chance that Logan Airport reaches 5 below zero by midnight, which would tie the record for today, set in 1881, but it’s a small chance.

Of the top 20 coldest mornings since 1872, only one has occurred this century, and if we see a double digit below zero reading Saturday that would be the coldest since 1957. It’s likely Logan Airport ends up somewhere between -8 and -11.

Nineteen of the top 20 coldest days in the Boston area occurred before the year 2000. NOAA data

The specific low on Saturday matters more for nature than us. Temperatures at or below -10 are cold enough to kill peach blossoms even though they are dormant. This would be the second time since 2016 this has happened and it impacts local farms. These temperatures are hard on birds and other wildlife, but they can hunker down out of the cold; a peach tree can’t move anywhere.

Of course we’ve all heard about the windchill that is going to accompany this Arctic air. During the day Friday windchill readings will generally be from 5 to 15 below zero, but as we approach sunset they will drop to between 15 and 35 below.

Because the wind is not constant, neither is the windchill reading. At times when the winds subsides windchill readings rise only to fall again during the strongest gusts. The numbers you hear and read about are often the extreme, not what is experienced consistently.

Windchill readings will be most extreme overnight Friday into early Saturday. NOAA data

The chart above shows the most dangerous windchill readings between 7 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday morning; thereafter temperatures will rise. Twenty below zero windchill readings are when we start to see frostbite occur in a short amount of time. If skin is covered, the windchill times are not relevant as they are calculated for bare skin.

Nevertheless, you can still eventually get frostbite even with gloves and hats — it takes much longer however.

Chart showing windchill equation. NOAA

Another interesting aspect of this cold is how fast it departs. If Boston reaches 8 below zero Saturday morning and rises to 44 degrees Sunday afternoon it would be one of, if not the greatest, 30-hour increase in temperature ever recorded at the airport.

Some of the most extreme rises in temperature at Logan airport have occurred in colder months. IEM/NOAA data

After the extreme cold of Friday and Saturday, I don’t see any more arctic air in sight and temperatures will be above average for much of the first half of February.



