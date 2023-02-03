‘I want to emphasize the danger of this cold.’ Windchill could hit 110 below zero atop Mount Washington, forecasters say

“Wind chill values will start around 60 below to 70 below Friday morning and will continue to fall even further over the rest of the day,” said Alexis George, a weather observer and meteorologist with the Mount Washington Observatory, in a statement posted Friday to the group’s website.

Forecasters are now warning the windchill at the summit of the New Hampshire peak could make it feel as cold as 110 degrees below zero on Friday night and into Saturday.

You thought a windchill of minus 101 was cold? Things may get even colder atop Mount Washington .

“The coldest air from the center of the polar vortex will move through the region Friday night which will also coincide with the period of strongest winds,” George wrote. “As a result, wind chill values will drop to a range of 100 to 110 degrees below zero Friday night.”

George’s statement came after the observatory said earlier this week that the windchill could make temperatures at the summit feel as cold as minus 101.

“I want to emphasize the danger of this cold,” George said Friday. “In these brutally cold conditions, the risk of hypothermia and frostbite will be exponential. These frigid cold conditions will quickly rob you of body heat, with the possibility that frostbite could develop on exposed skin in under a minute.

“Even small mistakes can prove deadly, with a simple slip or fogged goggles leading to a potentially life-threatening situation. In this type of weather, rescue services will have a difficult time responding to any emergency effectively.”

The coldest summit temperature on record for Feb. 3 is 32 degrees below zero, and the record for Feb. 4 is 35 below zero, both set in 1963, forecasters said. The record low for February is 46 degrees below zero, set in 1943, and the record low for the observatory’s station was 47 degrees below zero, set in 1934, officials said.

New Hampshire’s record low is 50 degrees below zero, measured by the US Army Signal Corps at the summit of the mountain in 1885.

Those records could fall this weekend, George wrote Friday.

“This exceptionally cold airmass will have the potential to break several minimum temperature records,” she wrote, adding that “a wind chill warning will remain in effect through noon Sunday.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.