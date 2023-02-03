Over 34,000 bags of heroin seized, three arrested, in Holyoke narcotics investigation

Sebastian Rosario, 23, Francisco Torres, 30, and Nashalee Arocho, 21, the statement said, were arrested Thursday after police pulled over a car, and then searched a home, where they seized a large amount of suspected heroin and cocaine, prosecutors said in a statement.

Over 34,000 bags of heroin were seized, and three people arrested, as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Holyoke, according to a statement Friday from the Hampden district attorney’s office.

Each was arraigned Friday morning in Holyoke District Court on charges of trafficking of a class A drug over 200 grams and trafficking of a class B drug over 200 grams, according to prosecutors and court records.

Torres is also charged with possessing a class A drug and possessing a class B drug, court documents show.

Each pleaded not guilty to the charges. Rosario and Torres each was ordered held without bail at the Hampden County House of Correction. Each are due back in court on Feb. 6, according to court records.

Arocho was ordered held at the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center in lieu of $15,000 bail. She is due back in court on March 2, the records show.

Police have been investigating alleged narcotic sales from 392 Pleasant St. where Torres and Rosario are believed to reside, since June 2022, court documents show.

Torres was stopped by police as he was driving away from the house shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday , according the statement and court records. Torres was arrested, the statement said, after a search of his vehicle found 100 bags of heroin and 9.4 grams of suspected cocaine.

Another team of investigators simultaneously executed a search warrant for the residence, the statement said.

The search of the house found 34,150 individually packaged bags of heroin totaling around 844 grams, $32,645 in cash, and approximately 258 grams of suspected cocaine. Rosario and Arocho were arrested during the search, the statement said.

“We will continue to fight the battle against opiates and addiction by arresting those who wish to profit from this disease,” said Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni, according to the statement.









Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.