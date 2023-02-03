A pipe organ concert, a valentine-themed market, and auditions for a ballet summer program

Organ virtuoso Joonho Park is visiting the 1806 Gloucester Meetinghouse as a part of his international concert tour. Park, who has earned widespread recognition for his performances on the pipe organ, last visited Gloucester in 2017. He will play a number of pieces by Gigout, Bach, Fauré, Mendelssohn, Dupré, Mozart, Liszt, and Vierne on Feb. 7 starting at 7:30 p.m. Ticket are $25 for general seating, $5 for students, and free for children 12 under, and can be purchased on gloucestermeetinghouse.org

Amani Benouardia, a student at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, was selected Jan. 26 to represent the state as a Career and Technical Education nominee for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The program celebrates and recognizes students accomplished in career and technical education. Benouardia, of Haverhill , will also participate on the US Congressional Team as a part of the Congressional Youth Advisory Council, where students get to work with federal representatives to discuss public policy and local issues.

Nature conservation nonprofit Earthwise Aware, or EwA, invites nature enthusiasts to learn about plant and wildlife monitoring through an introductory field session at Middlesex Fells Reservation in Winchester Feb. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. During the program, members of EwA will discuss recording bird movement, observing seasonal phases of fauna and flora, monitoring bio-pollution, and mapping habitat fragmentation. The free event is for ages 16+ and requires pre-registration on eventbrite.com. Attendees can rendezvous at the Long Pond parking lot and are asked to wear sturdy hiking shoes and bring water.

Celebrate Black art with the New Art Center and Newton Community Pride for their Community Cultural Day Feb. 12, from 12 to 4 p.m., at 245 Walnut St. in Newton. As a part of its Black History Month programming, the New Art Center will offer artmaking and snacks, as well as open an exhibition, “He Changed the World,” created by their Martin Luther King vacation program students in collaboration with artist Jamaal Eversley. Free timed entry tickets can be reserved on eventbrite.com.

Support local vendors at a Valentine-themed market on Feb. 12 at 55 Davis Square in Somerville. The market, which runs from 1 to 4 p.m., will feature goods from local artisans and vendors. There will also be a bar where visitors can get specialty mocktails and cocktails while shopping. Registration is free and open to the public. To reserve your spot, go to eventbrite.com.

Young dancers ages 7 through 18 can audition for the South Shore Ballet Theatre summer intensive program on Feb. 11. The pre-professional ballet school offers registration for the program, which runs from July 10 to Aug. 4, on a weekly as well as full-season basis. The auditions, which require a $20 participation fee, will be held at the group’s studio at 45 Industrial Park Road, Hingham. Dancers ages 10 through 18 audition from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., ages 7 through 9 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. For more audition details, information about the South Shore Ballet Theatre, and registration forms, go to southshoreballettheatre.com.

