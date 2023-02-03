See the latest temperature readings from towns across Mass.

As a frigid airmass descends on Massachusetts Friday, we’re tracking how temperatures are plummeting across the state.
Schools have closed and a wind chill warning has been issued for the area. Forecasters are urging people to stay inside to avoid exposure to the dangerous cold, which could cause frost bite in a matter of minutes.
See the latest air temperatures, which are updated hourly:
