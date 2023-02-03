‘Trash is all over the place:’ Marblehead volunteers working to clean up the coast

Trash energizes the Marblehead resident. Under the auspices of the Sustainable Marblehead Beach Cleaning team, led by Pam Roberts, groups of volunteers clean at least one beach in Marblehead each week, year-round. Cudihy walks the beaches mornings with a 5-gallon bucket before heading to her job as a nurse practitioner. The more trash she picks up, she figures, the less flows into the sea. Her morning’s bounty also yielded — besides the usual pacifiers, cigarette butts, zip ties, tampons, face masks, bottle caps — something seemingly barely detectable: a tiny press-on nail.

Christine Cudihy was exasperated about her haul from the shores of Marblehead’s Riverhead Beach on a recent Thursday morning — four bundles of new nautical rope. “Must have fallen off a boat,” she said, feeling grateful they wouldn’t be floating back out to sea.

Advertisement

“It was hot pink. Nothing in the ocean is hot pink. Color catches the eye,” said Cudihy, 48, who is also a member of Goldthwait Reservation, Salem Sound Coastwatch, and other environmental organizations.

“We need to look at the use of plastic. We use things for 10 minutes and they last for 800 years and become microplastics,” said Cudihy, who admits she often needs a “thick skin” when trash picking. Some people say thank you. Some think she’s a “lunatic.” Her jaw dropped when one person said, “Why are you doing this? It’ll just go out with the tide.”

Cudihy is far from alone. Scores of volunteers regularly walk trails, sidewalks, and beaches carrying bags for cleanup. Kathryn Breslin, a member of Sustainable Marblehead, keeps a trash bag in her backpack. She rides the rail trail from Marblehead to Salem and fills it up.

A bag of dog waste was left hanging in bushes at Marblehead’s Forest River Conservation Area. Kathryn Breslin

“Trash is all over the place: Front Street, Atlantic Avenue, Pleasant Street, West Shore Drive,” said Breslin. When she’s in Steer Swamp with fellow members of the Marblehead Conservancy maintaining the trails, they find dog waste baggies hanging from trees. She explained that excrement goes into the ground when it rains and gets into the ground water that connects with the streams.

Advertisement

“Everything comes out onto our storm water drains, which go into the ocean and our harbor. You get closures at Grace Oliver, Gas House, and Stramski’s beaches. People don’t understand storm drains. They think it’s like a waste bin and stuff poop bags in there.” Breslin has seen painters pour paint into a storm drain that is meant for rainwater and snow melt to prevent flooding of homes. “Demoralized. That’s how I’m getting.”

For Maura Lockwood, who lives near Reynolds Park, filling up her trash container gives purpose to her walks around town.

“On a beautiful day, what’s better than walking around Marblehead?” she asked. I enjoy it. I’m not complaining.”

It’s the worst around stores: Starbucks, the movie theater, Village Plaza, Dunkin, said Lockwood. “Cups, candy wrappers, masks, nip bottles — it’s ugly and harmful to some animals and birds, so why not pick it up and put it in the trash can? If everybody just picked up papers ... I”ll say to a kid, ‘I think you dropped something’ and they’ll reluctantly pick it up.”

Shawn Murray, 8, shows the haul of trash he fished out of Redd's Pond. His grandmother, Cheryl Burke, watches from a bench. Bette Keva

Some young people get the message. Shawn Murray, 8, uses a net on a wooden pole to fish out debris from Redd’s Pond. On a mild December afternoon as his grandmother, Cheryl Burke, sat watching from a bench, Shawn pointed his stick at each item he extracted from the pond and named it: a blackened bottle, a ball, dog waste bags, papers, plastic.

Advertisement

“I want to save the turtles,” said Murray. “A lot have been dying. I watched a video on YouTube — they think plastic bags are jellyfish — they eat them. Baby turtles get stuck in the bottles and can’t come out.”

He has seen dead turtles washed up at the far end of Redd’s Pond. He hasn’t done cleanup with friends but he thinks “everyone around the globe should do it.” He cleans at Devereux Beach, the Lead Mills, and Stramski Beach. His third-grade teacher at the Lucretia and Joseph Brown school, Meghann Bruett, talks to students about pollution. “People should totally clean up. Any animal can die by trash.”

Coastsweep Massachusetts reported that 556 people prevented 5,840 pounds of waste from entering the ocean via Essex County coastline, with 17,603 items picked up in 2022. Marine debris includes trash, fishing gear, shipping cargo, materials found in sewage and microplastics. It originates from both land and sea. Trash blowing out of garbage cans can be caught up in storm water runoff and find its way to the sea. The impact can be devastating to sea birds, seals, and other animals that can be choked, starved, or poisoned.

Among local organizations working to reduce the negative impact of discarded trash and marine debris are Salem Sound, Sustainable Marblehead, SPUR, Marblehead Conservancy and Coastsweep.

Advertisement

Bette Keva can be reached at bettewk@gmail.com.