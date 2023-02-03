Weatherman remembers the region’s big snow story

Leonard was 29 years old at the time and had left Rhode Island for a job in the Boston market. The winter of 1978 was his first on Boston TV.

Celebrated meteorologist Harvey Leonard, who retired from WCVB last May after a 50-year career of forecasting the region’s weather, will share his story of the infamous “Blizzard of ‘78″ at The James Library & Center for the Arts in Norwell on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m. The TV channel’s onetime chief meteorologist is “widely credited as the first meteorologist to correctly predict the impact and intensity of the Blizzard of ‘78,” The James Library said.

The Blizzard of ‘78 dropped a record snowfall of 27 inches in the Boston region over a day and a half, with bursts of snow hammering the afternoon commute of Monday, Feb. 6. The Boston Globe reported that 4,000 vehicles were stranded on highways and 14 people died when their cars were stuck on Route 128. Altogether 54 people died from the storm, 29 in Massachusetts.

The storm had significant impacts on both the region and Leonard’s own career. Now in an emeritus role for the network, the library said, he continues to serve “as a periodic contributor to StormTeam 5 coverage and engage in community speaking appearances.” He has spoken at educational seminars held by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and as guest speaker at the Harvard Business School and MIT.

The James Library & Center is located at 24 West St. in Norwell. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students. For more information, go to jameslibrary.org/events.

Other regional opportunities for arts and information this month include a production of “The Phantom of the Opera,” the longest-running show in Broadway history, by The Company Theatre in Norwell. The Lloyd Webber musical, the theater said, “follows a masked musical genius as he haunts the Paris Opéra House and becomes obsessed with a young soprano.” A set designed by the theater’s Ryan Barrow includes a handcrafted chandelier, creating an ominous atmosphere. The production also features 19th-century Parisian fashion and a cast of youthful performers.

The show runs from Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 19, with both evening and matinee performances. Tickets are $28 to $35. For information on dates, times and prices, go to companytheatre.com or call the box office at 781-871-2787.

Also in a theatrical vein, Middleborough’s Theatre One has issued an open call for “10-Minute Contemporary New Plays” from Massachusetts and Rhode Island playwrights. The new 10-minute plays will be performed at a festival to be held on Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m., at the Mitchell Memorial Club, 29 Elm St., in Middleborough. A $100 award will be given to the best play, as chosen by the audience.

“There is no theater without playwrights,” the theater’s artistic director Peg Saurman Holzemer said.

To enter the competition, submit a new 10-minute-play for a cast of two to six members by March 1 to pegholzemer@yahoo.com. Include a brief synopsis, with script in a PDF format that runs exactly 10 minutes. Playwrights will be notified if their work is selected by March 6.

In Plymouth, poets take the stage as the monthly “Poetry: The Art of Words” reading series continues on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. at Books And Sundry, 150 Water St. Featured readers are Lauren Leja, author of two books of short prose who documents her wanderings with a daily photo on the website invisiblecommute.com; and Michael McInnis of Boston, who has published three books of poetry and founded a bookstore dedicated to “zines” and small press literature. The readings are free.

On the environmental front, the annual WaterWatch Lecture Series presented by the North and South Rivers Watershed Association is underway this winter with weekly programs on Wednesday evenings. On Feb. 8, beginning at 7 p.m., three regional authorities (including the association’s own watershed ecologist Sara Grady) will speak online on the subject of “Making Salt Marshes More Climate Resilient.”

On Feb. 15, researcher and genealogist Wayne Tucker will speak on “Slavery and Black life in North River Communities, 1673-1865. According to Tucker, “Slavery was legal, widespread, and a mundane fact of life in the communities surrounding the North River” in the century leading up to the American Revolution. The watershed association said the talk will “examine slavery in North River communities, connect local landmarks to slavery, highlight service by Black Revolutionary soldiers… and probe Black life after Massachusetts abolished slavery.”

To register for the online lecture series, go to nsrwa.org.

Robert Knox can be contacted at rc.knox2@gmail.com.