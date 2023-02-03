Woburn teachers union, School Committee fail to reach agreement Friday, city says

A representative of the Woburn Teacher’s Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We sincerely hope to come to a mutual agreement so that our students can return to learning,” Mayor Scott Galvin and the School Committee said in a statement issued late Friday night. “As always, we remain committed to negotiating in good faith and coming to an agreement that is fair to our students, faculty, and community as a whole.”

A teachers union strike that has shuttered Woburn schools since Monday will likely continue into the weekend, after the city and union on Friday failed to reach an agreement for a new contract, city officials said.

Meanwhile, a Middlesex Superior Court judge issued a ruling Friday afternoon ordering the Massachusetts Teachers Association to halt all support for the teachers strike, which are illegal under Massachusetts law.

Judge Camille Sarrouf ordered the union to abide by a Jan. 27 ruling of the state’s Employment Relations Board that the union end all strike-related activities, according to a copy of the ruling released by Galvin and the school committee.

Sarrouf ordered the statewide union and its officers to “immediately cease and desist from inducing, encouraging or condoning any strike, work stoppage, slowdown, or other withholding of services as it relates to the” Woburn Teachers Association, documents show.

The judge gave the MTA until 9 p.m. Friday to publicly state that the strike was illegal and that Woburn teachers would “immediately return to work.” He also ordered the MTA to provide a written account of the steps taken to comply with the order by 11 a.m. Saturday, documents show.

The union’s president said Friday night that he “has no control or authority to order members of any local affiliates, including the WTA, to return to work.”

Massachusetts Teachers Association President Max Page said the union is “alarmed that our fundamental right to free speech and assembly feels very restricted by this order.”

“As a public sector union representing 115,000 educators across the state, it is our duty — and our legally-protected right — to support local affiliates throughout their contract campaigns,” Page said in a statement.

“These acts of solidarity are our foundational ethical and legal obligations as union leaders,” he continued. “This is Protected Concerted Activity and serves as the essential right of workers to seek mutual aid and support with fellow employees on wages and working conditions, including during contract negotiations.”

Teacher’s union members have said they are fighting for pay increases for paraprofessionals, or teacher aides; smaller class sizes; and twice-a-week physical education classes for elementary school students.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.