The US added a stunning 517,000 jobs in January, but that number may not be as good as it seems

While the report is a sign the job market is continuing to perform well in the face of the pandemic and soaring prices, some economists said it’s probably not doing as well as those numbers indicate.

The report Friday from the Labor Department showed broad-based job gains that almost doubled December’s growth and nearly tripled what analysts were expecting after several months of slowly trending down. The unemployment rate ticked down to 3.4 percent, the lowest since before the first Moon landing in 1969.

WASHINGTON — The labor market roared into the new year, adding a stunning 517,000 new jobs in January—the most in six months. But the unexpected surge may look better than it actually is, prompting fears about its effect on efforts to tame high inflation.

The Labor Department makes adjustments to jobs reports each month that attempt to account for seasonal trends in hiring, but the pandemic has skewed the economy in ways that has wreaked havoc on that process. That’s likely what happened in January along with other factors like the return of striking university employees in California and unseasonably warm temperatures in much of the country that boosted hiring in some weather-dependent sectors, such as construction, economists say.

“The [job] market is strong, there’s no doubt about it. It’s not nearly as strong as today’s numbers would suggest,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, an economics research and consulting firm.

Tepid wage growth was one indication the January job numbers were inflated. Average hourly earnings increased by 0.3 percent from December and 4.4 percent from a year earlier. That showed wage growth was moderating, with the year-over-year figure the lowest since the summer of 2021, trends at odds with a red-hot labor market creating more than half a million jobs a month.

“The labor market is still hot, but not that hot,” was the headline on a research note Friday from Oxford Economics, a global forecasting and analysis firm.

But even though Zandi expects the figure to be revised down significantly in subsequent Labor Department reports, he said it still shows the jobs market is far from struggling. And that’s good news for workers and for the economy.

“There had been some hand-wringing that the economy was really struggling at the end of last year coming into this year and I even heard some folks think we’re already going into recession,” he said. “This should put that fear to rest.”

Strong job growth also is good news politically for President Biden. He hurried in front of the cameras at the White House on Friday morning to tout what he called the “strikingly good news.”

“Next week, I’ll be reporting on the state of the union. But today, I’m happy to report that the state of the union and the state of our economy is strong,” Biden said, flanked by his top two economic advisors and standing in front of a backdrop that read, “Jobs for Americans.”

“For the past two years we’ve heard a chorus of critics write off my economic plan,” he said. “Well, today’s data makes crystal clear what I’ve always known in my gut: These critics and cynics are wrong.”

The biggest labor market gains were in the leisure and hospitality sector, which added 128,000 jobs, double December’s growth. Manufacturers added 19,000 jobs, up from 12,000 in December. Governments added 74,000 jobs after a net loss of 9,000 positions in December. A major factor there was the end of a strike by about 36,000 University of California employees. That’s almost exactly the number of state government education jobs added nationwide in January.

Construction companies also added jobs, fewer than December but not the frequent winter drop-off, as warmer weather allowed more work. Retailers increased their payrolls by 30,100 jobs after a gain of just 1,400 in December.

The retail gains show how the pandemic-skewed economy could have complicated the Labor Department’s seasonal adjustments, which are based on longstanding trends and designed to smooth out the data to avoid overstating or understating actual job growth.

The holiday shopping season began earlier than normal last year as retailers began discounting items in the fall because they had bloated inventories after overstocking some products, like home goods, that were in higher demand while Americans were working from home during the pandemic.

“People did a lot of their Christmas buying early, kind of October, November, and that pulled from December,” Zandi said. The shift meant less temporary holiday workers were hired in December so there were fewer of the normal layoffs in the sector in January, which factored into the big gain in retail jobs, he said.

Still, the continued strength of the labor market — even if it isn’t as strong as January’s report makes it seem — complicates the work of the Federal Reserve to lower high inflation. Fed officials have been raising interest rates since last March to try to dampen demand and push price growth closer to normal. Robust job growth could push inflation up because employers need to increase wages to lure workers, although the January earnings data indicated that didn’t happen last month.

The Fed’s effort has been working as the consumer price index has been declining from a 9.1 percent in June — a four-decade high — to 6.5 percent in December. With price growth moderating, Fed officials eased their pace of interest rate hikes on Wednesday, announcing just a quarter percentage point hike.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday the work was not done on inflation and indicated more rate hikes are coming. The job numbers from January could motivate the Fed to accelerate its campaign, which some economists fear could trigger a recession. But there’s still another monthly employment report coming before the Fed makes its next rate hike decision in late March.

“With the release of this extraordinary employment report, the danger is the Federal Reserve may feel pressure to become far more aggressive and ratchet up interest rates until it chokes off the demand for workers,” Bernard Baumohl, chief global economist at Economic Outlook Group, a forecasting firm, said in a note on the report. “Instead, we should celebrate the strength of the current labor market and accept the fact that an economy can actually enjoy both robust job growth and lower inflation.”

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.