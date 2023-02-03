Cambridge officials not standing in way of process on body cameras

A Globe editorial last month calling for police body cameras in Cambridge indicated that who has authority to make changes in our city is not well understood, and it noted that the city manager has sole power to allocate funding. So I take issue with the accusation by a letter writer, in response to the editorial, that our “politically correct” City Council stopped any body camera initiative (“City governed by ideologies rather than common sense,” Letters, Jan. 25).

The record is clear that the City Council is open to cameras, since councilors unanimously passed a policy order to discuss the idea and held a hearing on it in 2020. The former city manager never asked for council approval or included funds in his recommended budget. Thankfully the current city manager and police commissioner are exploring the idea now.