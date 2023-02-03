Feathers are ruffled as game of chicken goes on over debt ceiling

Re “For US debt solutions, the sky’s the limit” (Page A1, Jan. 29): Any politician who wants to handle the debt crisis by “prioritizing who gets paid” should start with their income and that of their staff. They should put their money where their mouth is.

Chelmsford





Got to look at the expenditure side of the equation

It is noteworthy that Senator Elizabeth Warren’s op-ed on the US debt ceiling never mentions how much the federal government spends each year (“The Republican con on the debt ceiling,” Jan. 24). It is hard to fix a problem by attacking only one side of it.

Paul E. Greenberg

Brookline





A query for McCarthy

Why do I have the feeling that if I ran my credit card up to its limit and then refused to make timely payments, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy would assume that I was totally irresponsible?

William H Frost

Salem





Democrats should attend to bloated budget

I am an independent who has voted Democratic for the past few years because of Donald Trump and those in the Republican Party who support his antidemocracy position. Also, I am not a fan of Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. However, if the debt ceiling is not raised, then the blame should be placed on President Biden and the Democrats. The federal budget is so bloated it should be easy to make cuts without affecting Social Security or Medicare.

Michael Suvalle

Framingham





About that $1 trillion coin …

I have some questions for anyone who’s serious about minting a $1 trillion coin (“For US debt solutions, the sky’s the limit”):

If I put the $1 trillion coin in a vending machine, will the federal government have required that the machine give me the option of receiving my change in Sacagawea dollars instead of quarters?

If I happen to find a coin in my sofa that is encrusted with chocolate and lint, will the US Mint help me determine whether it’s one of the $1 trillion coins?

If I were to see a $1 trillion coin on the sidewalk and it was glued down, and I broke a nail trying to pull it up, would the US Treasury be liable for damages since I wouldn’t have put that much effort into picking up a coin of a smaller denomination?

Finally, if a parking meter charges 25 cents for 15 minutes, and if I put in a $1 trillion coin on April 1 of this year, would I be entitled to keep my car in that spot until the year 114079139?

Thanks in advance for helping the public stay informed on these important financial matters.

Geoffrey Patton

Ashland