Celtics go cold while Suns warm to task and prevail at an icy TD Garden

But the result was quite different anyway, as the Suns took advantage of a sluggish Celtics offense and seized a 106-94 win.

The rematch at TD Garden on Friday had less buzz. The Suns have fallen into the middle of the pack in the West, and they entered the game without four of their top seven scorers, including star guard Devin Booker.

On Dec. 7, the Celtics roared to a 27-point win in Phoenix against a Suns team that was then at the top of the Western Conference. It was Boston’s loudest proclamation this season that it should be viewed as a true title favorite.

Advertisement

After a slow start for both teams, the Suns pushed to a 20-point first-half lead. The Celtics chipped away, and at the start of the fourth Malcolm Brogdon actually had a short jumper that could have put Boston in front. But Brogdon missed and the Suns regained control with a 14-2 run that was capped by a Dario Saric 3-pointer that made it 88-75.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

The Celtics still had chances, but during a stretch midway through the fourth quarter, Jayson Tatum missed a pair of 3-pointers and then had the ball knocked away, one slice of a forgettable night for the All-Star starter, who made just 3 of 15 shots and had 20 points.

Jaylen Brown had 27 points to lead Boston, but the Celtics shot just 38.7 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from the 3-point line. Mikal Bridges had 25 points to pace the Suns.

The loss was the NBA-leading Celtics’ fourth in six games.

Observations from the game:

⋅ It was freezing inside TD Garden. Players mentioned it before the game and were seen blowing on their hands during it. But, as is always the case in unusual playing conditions, the other team has to deal with them, too. The Celtics just weren’t crisp in the first half. Balls slipped off of fingertips and out of bounds. Three-pointers thudded off the side of the rim. The Celtics had no second-chance points. There was no flow.

Advertisement

⋅ Both teams had sleepy starts, though. On the first 13 possessions of the game the Celtics and Suns combined to go 1 for 11 with a pair of turnovers. The Celtics actually inched out to a 7-0 lead, with Brown accounting for all seven points, but more than eight minutes passed before someone else scored for Boston. The Suns went on a 12-0 run that felt like a chore, but it helped them find a rhythm later.

⋅ A late flurry by Brogdon helped Boston pull within 24-20 by the end of the first quarter, but the Suns started the second with an 8-0 burst that was keyed by a pair of 3-pointers and eventually stretched their lead to 20. Phoenix then hit a prolonged drought that started late in the second quarter and lingered deep into the third, when it made just two field goals over an eight-minute stretch. The Celtics’ comeback hardly came at once, but there was plenty of time for it to unfold without a massive surge.

⋅ It was a tough first half for Tatum. He missed some open 3-pointers, struggled to finish at the rim, and did not attempt a free throw. Those missteps seemed to affect his energy level. The puzzling part was that after extreme workloads in recent weeks, he played just 29 minutes in Wednesday’s romp over the Nets. Tatum has cut down on his technical fouls this year, but he was whistled for one when he somewhat gently spiked the ball after Al Horford was called for a foul late in the second quarter. He was more active in the third quarter and was fouled on a pair of three-point attempts, but Tatum was still settling for jumpers a bit too much.

Advertisement

⋅ For most of the night, there was little for the crowd to cheer about. And did we mention it was freezing? Well one of the loudest ovations came after Payton Pritchard hounded Chris Paul in the backcourt and forced an eight-second violation with four minutes left in the third quarter. It was a rare moment of energy.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.