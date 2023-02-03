fb-pixel Skip to main content
HS WRESTLING: ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

EMass wrestling: With four wins at Methuen Invitational, Melrose’s Braden Marceau-Olayinka headlines Athletes of the Week

By AJ Traub Globe Correspondent,Updated February 3, 2023, 35 minutes ago
Melrose senior Braden Marceau-Olayinka (right) spars against junior teammate junior Gabe La Verdi before a recent meet. Marceau-Olayinka, who recently committed to Stanford for football, pinned all four opponents he faced at the Methuen Invitational.Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Noah Beshara, Methuen — The freshman earned a takedown with four seconds to go in a 12-11 win at 145 pounds, representing a six-point swing in the Rangers’ 39-33 Merrimack Valley Conference-clinching win over Chelmsford.

Nate Blanchette, Central Catholic — The 182-pound junior from Methuen toppled Bishop Hendricken junior Spencer Fine in the final of the Capital City Classic, 10-5, helping the Raiders to a second-place finish in the tournament.

Jackie Dehney, Central Catholic — The 120-pound senior trailed, 4-0, entering the third period against St. John’s Prep sophomore Braedon Goes, before taking the decision, 6-4. The Raiders ended SJP’s streak of 114 dual meet wins with a 34-31 triumph.

Landry Fitzgerald, Bellingham/Blackstone Valley — The junior heavyweight was the only winner for the hosts of the MVADA Championships, registering three first-period pins and earning outstanding wrestler honors for the heavier weights.

Tristan Gold and Gino Sicari, Beverly — Gold (126 pounds), a sophomore, and Sicari (182 pounds), a junior, earned championships at the CAL/NEC Tournament, helping Beverly to first place despite Gloucester crowning five champions at the event.

Louie Linton and Shaun McLaughlin, Natick — Both senior captains recently eclipsed 100 wins. The 120-pound Linton and 132-pound McLaughlin were Natick’s two finalists in the Methuen Invitational, helping the Redhawks to a third-place finish, the highest for a Massachusetts team.

Braden Marceau-Olayinka, Melrose — One of just two eastern Massachusetts champions at the Methuen Invitational, the senior heavyweight pinned all opponents: two in the first period and two in the second.

Sid Tildsley, Shawsheen — The sophomore bumped up to 145 to avenge his only regular season loss in the MVADA finals, and earned a 7-4 decision over Northeast/Bishop Fenwick junior Luke Connolly for the title.

Tayla Tildsley, Phillips Andover — In a battle between two terrific wrestlers who pinned their way to the finals, the senior earned a 5-1 decision over Silver Lake junior Lindsay Laws to take victory at 180.3 pounds in her home tournament.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.

