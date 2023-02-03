EMass wrestling: With four wins at Methuen Invitational, Melrose’s Braden Marceau-Olayinka headlines Athletes of the Week

Jackie Dehney, Central Catholic — The 120-pound senior trailed, 4-0, entering the third period against St. John’s Prep sophomore Braedon Goes, before taking the decision, 6-4. The Raiders ended SJP’s streak of 114 dual meet wins with a 34-31 triumph.

Nate Blanchette, Central Catholic — The 182-pound junior from Methuen toppled Bishop Hendricken junior Spencer Fine in the final of the Capital City Classic, 10-5, helping the Raiders to a second-place finish in the tournament.

Noah Beshara, Methuen — The freshman earned a takedown with four seconds to go in a 12-11 win at 145 pounds, representing a six-point swing in the Rangers’ 39-33 Merrimack Valley Conference-clinching win over Chelmsford.

Advertisement

Landry Fitzgerald, Bellingham/Blackstone Valley — The junior heavyweight was the only winner for the hosts of the MVADA Championships, registering three first-period pins and earning outstanding wrestler honors for the heavier weights.

Tristan Gold and Gino Sicari, Beverly — Gold (126 pounds), a sophomore, and Sicari (182 pounds), a junior, earned championships at the CAL/NEC Tournament, helping Beverly to first place despite Gloucester crowning five champions at the event.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Louie Linton and Shaun McLaughlin, Natick — Both senior captains recently eclipsed 100 wins. The 120-pound Linton and 132-pound McLaughlin were Natick’s two finalists in the Methuen Invitational, helping the Redhawks to a third-place finish, the highest for a Massachusetts team.

Braden Marceau-Olayinka, Melrose — One of just two eastern Massachusetts champions at the Methuen Invitational, the senior heavyweight pinned all opponents: two in the first period and two in the second.

Sid Tildsley, Shawsheen — The sophomore bumped up to 145 to avenge his only regular season loss in the MVADA finals, and earned a 7-4 decision over Northeast/Bishop Fenwick junior Luke Connolly for the title.

Tayla Tildsley, Phillips Andover — In a battle between two terrific wrestlers who pinned their way to the finals, the senior earned a 5-1 decision over Silver Lake junior Lindsay Laws to take victory at 180.3 pounds in her home tournament.

Advertisement

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.