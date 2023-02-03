If it’s overtime, then Weymouth’s Jack Brady is burying the winning goal, as 10th-ranked Wellesley found out the hard way

After a scrum at the hash marks in the Raiders’ zone, senior captain Ryan Kane emerged with the puck. A two-on-zero appeared within 12-feet of the goalmouth and Kane found Brady across the crease for the goal.

Junior defenseman Jack Brady scored the overtime winner, lifting Weymouth to a 4-3 Bay State Conference victory over No. 10 Wellesley on Friday night at Wellesley Sports Center. With the tally in overtime, Brady has netted the winning goal in each of the three Wildcats’ overtime wins.

Whenever the Weymouth boys’ hockey team needs a clutch goal, the group knows who will step up.

Advertisement

“He has really good offensive instincts,” said Weymouth coach Pat Kennedy. “He’s always finding the soft spots. He knows when to jump, when to stay back. He’s clutch, yeah, but he’s just a really good player.”

Brady scored twice, in addition goals from junior Jack Browning and senior captain Andrew Ferguson and junior Grady Saltify made 42 saves for the Wildcats (7-7-1). With the victory, the Wildcats have reeled off six wins in their seven contests.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s just the little things,” said Kennedy. “We talk about things in practice that you don’t think need to be said but need to be. Backchecking hard, checking the hands, not missing the net, staying in our structure. The little things add up so much, they’ve been doing it much more on a consistent basis.”

Nobles 3, Tabor 2 — Dennis Davidson potted the overtime winner in an ISL Keller win for the Bulldogs (13-1-2).

Girls’ hockey

Dexter Southfield 4, St. Mark’s 1 — Goals by Sawyer Merrill, Evelyn Doyle, Amelia Lynch, and Maddie Murphy propelled the Shields (12-4-2) to a nonleague win.

Pope Francis 5, East Catholic (Conn.) 1 — Junior Ela Rabidoux tallied two goals and one assist, and junior Lily Hayes added one goal and one assist to lift the Cardnials (9-3-1) to a nonleague victory.

Advertisement

Wrestling

Wellesley 48, Cohasset 37 — With the matchup coming down to the last bout, Henry Gay (106 pounds) came up with a pin to clinch the win for the Raiders (9-10), which improve greatly on a 2021 season where they were held to just one victory.

The day included wins against Weston (42-9) and Bedford (45-29). Going 3-0 on the day were Jonah Ginsberg (170), Darren Jimenez (195), Oliver Knight (285), and Dominic Staunton (113).

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.