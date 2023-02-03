Red Sox add relief prospect Theo Denlinger in trade with White Sox for Franklin German

The Red Sox on Friday obtained Double A reliever Theo Denlinger from the White Sox in exchange for righthander Franklin German, who had been designated for assignment on Monday.

Denlinger, 26, was a seventh-round draft pick by Chicago in 2021 out of Bradley University. The righthander opened last season in High A Winston-Salem but finished with 32 appearances for Double A Birmingham.

Denlinger had a 4.70 earned run average and averaged 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in Double A, albeit with 4.2 walks per nine. At 6 feet 3 inches and 235 pounds, Denlinger features a 96-mph fastball.