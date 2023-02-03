Red Sox add relief prospect Theo Denlinger in trade with White Sox for Franklin German

The Red Sox on Friday obtained Double A reliever Theo Denlinger from the White Sox in exchange for righthander Franklin German, who had been designated for assignment on Monday.
Denlinger, 26, was a seventh-round draft pick by Chicago in 2021 out of Bradley University. The righthander opened last season in High A Winston-Salem but finished with 32 appearances for Double A Birmingham.
Denlinger had a 4.70 earned run average and averaged 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in Double A, albeit with 4.2 walks per nine. At 6 feet 3 inches and 235 pounds, Denlinger features a 96-mph fastball.
After designating German for assignment when lefthander Richard Bleier was acquired in a trade that sent righthander Matt Barnes to the Marlins in a swap of relievers, the Red Sox had seven days to trade German or place him on irrevocable outright waivers.
German, 25, was one of the prospects obtained from the Royals for outfielder Andrew Benintendi in February 2021. He appeared in five major league games last season, allowing eight runs over four innings. Prior to that, he had a 2.71 ERA over 43 minor league games.
