Rohit Srinivasan’s buzzer-beating trey lifts Andover boys’ basketball to win over Merrimack Valley Conference archrival Central Catholic

The play wasn’t what Andover basketball coach Dave Fazio drew up with 12 seconds to play, trailing by a point. It didn’t matter, as the end result proved fruitful.

Senior captain Rohit Srinivasan drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to propel Andover to a 54-52 Merrimack Valley Conference Large Division victory over archrival Central Catholic.

With the victory, the Golden Warriors (7-7) avenged two prior defeats to the eighth-ranked Red Raiders (10-4).