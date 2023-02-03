Blinken postpones trip to China after balloon is detected over US

Blinken and a deputy spoke with the Chinese Embassy on Wednesday night, and on Friday morning, Blinken told China’s top foreign policy official, Wang Yi, that the balloon’s course was a violation of sovereignty and “unacceptable,” according to a State Department official.

The postponement was confirmed by State Department officials, citing the balloon and speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive issues.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday postponed a trip to Beijing after a Chinese high-altitude balloon, described as an “intelligence-gathering” airship by the Pentagon and a stray civilian device by China, was detected floating over the United States this week.

Advertisement

There is no new date for Blinken’s trip to Beijing, the official added.

Beijing had sought to defuse tensions with Washington on Friday over the balloon, expressing its regret over the incident and saying the balloon was for civilian research and had “deviated far from its planned course.”

The explanation from the Chinese Foreign Ministry came after Pentagon officials said Thursday that they had detected a balloon, “most certainly launched by the People’s Republic of China,” over Montana, which is home to about 150 intercontinental ballistic missile silos.

After initially telling a news conference that it had to check on the claims about the balloon, the ministry said late Friday in Beijing that the balloon’s course was an innocent mistake.

“The airship is from China. It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes,” an unidentified spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement on its website. “Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course. The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure.”

“Force majeure” refers to a violation caused by forces beyond a party’s control.

Advertisement

Neither side has suggested that Beijing communicated with Washington about the balloon before the controversy broke out Thursday. But China said in its statement Friday that it would now talk with US officials about how to “properly handle this unexpected situation.”

State Department officials noted China’s explanation of the balloon, but one senior official said the incident would have narrowed the talks that Blinken and the other American and Chinese diplomats had planned to hold.

Another State Department official said the United States made clear to Chinese officials that this was an “unacceptable and irresponsible incident.” The balloon was still over the United States on Friday, officials said.

While the Pentagon played down the potential value of the balloon for acquiring intelligence, the initial public reaction by Biden administration officials had underscored how brittle and delicate relations with Beijing have become, even over one balloon.

The defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, held a meeting about the balloon with senior US defense officials while he was in the Philippines, and President Biden “was briefed and asked for military options,” a Pentagon official told reporters.

China appeared eager to avoid letting the balloon become a festering irritant during Blinken’s planned two-day visit to Beijing, which had been scheduled to begin Sunday. Speaking before China’s statement was issued, Drew Thompson, a former Pentagon official who is now a visiting senior research fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, said the timing of the balloon flight was at least maladroit.

Advertisement

China is also smarting over the US’ announcement Thursday that it would expand its military presence in the Philippines, gaining access to four more sites that potentially could be used to marshal forces to deter or respond to Chinese military threats to Taiwan.

“This balloon surveillance mission really demonstrates that even when Xi is trying to improve the tone of the relationship and the rhetoric softens,” Thompson said of China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, “there is no interest on Beijing’s part to act with restraint or amend its behavior in ways that actually contribute to genuinely improving the condition of the relationship.”

After the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued its explanation, Thompson said: “I don’t think the statement changes the facts or the violation of US airspace. At best, it is irresponsible.”

China’s Ministry of National Defense, which usually comments on military issues, did not comment.

“China is a responsible country, always strictly abides by international law, and has no intention of violating any sovereign country’s territory or airspace,” Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, told a regular news briefing Friday afternoon.

But she said then that the authorities needed to check the reports.

The Global Times, a Communist Party-run newspaper that has become a vehicle for pugnacious, sometimes quasi-official reactions from Beijing, suggested that the balloon reports were in line with what it called US efforts to “create a Cold War atmosphere and exacerbate China-US tensions.”