China says it’s looking into report of spy balloon over US

BEIJING — China said Friday it is looking into reports that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying in US airspace and urged calm, adding that it has “no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country.”

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also said she had no information about whether a trip to China by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken planned for this month would proceed as scheduled.

At a daily briefing, Mao said that politicians and the public should withhold judgment “before we have a clear understanding of the facts” about the spy balloon reports.