Killing of top ISIS militant casts spotlight on group’s broad reach in Africa

The operation by US Special Forces targeted Bilal al-Sudani, who Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said “was responsible for fostering the growing presence of ISIS in Africa and for funding the group’s operations worldwide, including in Afghanistan.” Ten others were also killed in the Jan. 25 raid.

NAIROBI — The killing of a senior Islamic State operative by US troops in a Somali cave complex last week has cast a spotlight on a shadowy financial network stretching from the Horn of Africa to the continent’s southern tip that Islamic State-affiliated groups have used to extend their reach, experts and intelligence officials said.

Sudani had been on the radar of the United States as early as 2012, when it imposed sanctions on him under his real name, Suhayl Salim Abd el-Rahman, for his role in facilitating the entry of foreign fighters into Somalia for al-Shabab, Al Qaeda’s affiliate in the country. In August 2016, Somalia’s US-trained special forces and their counterparts from Puntland, a semiautonomous region in northern Somalia, conducted a raid to try to capture him, according to the Somali special forces commander at the time, Ahmed Sheikh. He described Sudani as the most senior foreign Islamic State commander in the country.

At the height of its powers in 2014, the Islamic State ruled a self-proclaimed caliphate in large parts of Syria and Iraq. A US-led military coalition recaptured the last patch of ground five years later, but the militant group has tried to expand its influence in other areas, including Africa and Afghanistan, and in recent years has carried out deadly attacks in Mali, Niger, Afghanistan, and Iraq, among other countries.

In Somalia, the Islamic State captured a coastal town in late 2016 and held it for about a month before Somali forces supported by the United States drove the militants back into the mountains of Puntland. From there, Sudani’s group — known as al-Karrar — functioned as a financial and administrative hub for the Islamic State, according to United Nations investigators and current and former Somali intelligence officials.

“Their intention was not to take territory in Puntland,” said a former Somali intelligence official. Like others interviewed, he spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid retaliation. “They functioned as a bridge between central Africa, Mozambique, and the Middle East.”

The group used a network of businesses run by the Ali Saleban clan to move money around Africa, he said. Most of the Islamic State leadership in Somalia comes from that large and powerful clan, he said. Puntland authorities, facing local elections this year, have refrained from tangling with it.

A UN report published in July that examined the role of Sudani’s group in militant finance said one member state “reported that such funds reached Afghanistan through Yemen, another asserted that the money was transferred through a cell in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

In Somalia, the Islamic State has generated revenue by extorting money from businesses, said a current Somali intelligence official, citing, for example, a grenade attack on a trading company and the killing of employees of a telecom firm that had initially refused to pay. The Islamic State has not been as effective at extortion as al-Shabab but has been able to wring millions of dollars annually out of larger businesses, he said.

East Africa has traditionally been the preserve of al-Shabab. It is one of Al Qaeda’s strongest and wealthiest global affiliates and has carried out numerous attacks in the region, killing thousands of civilians in restaurants, shopping malls, and universities.

In 2015, a small group of militants, including Sudani, split off from al-Shabab and pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. The group had specifically recruited Sudani, a Sudanese militant working in al-Shabab’s media department, because his brother was already active with the Islamic State, said a Somali security source, citing a defector.

Cash transfers from Sudani’s office reinvigorated the insurgency of the Allied Democratic Forces, an Islamist rebel group largely based in the forested mountains in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, said Tara Candland, vice president of research and analysis at the Bridgeway Foundation, a private organization that aims to prevent atrocities. The arrest of the ADF’s leader in 2015 had weakened the group.

“Numerous defectors have told us that in the months before the ADF started receiving money from [the Islamic State], the group was barely surviving. They had a hard time getting food and basic necessities, and morale was low. Then money from the Islamic State began arriving, and they could buy food, medicine, and pay for fighters to come into the group,” she said.