‘We’re going to take care of it,’ Biden says about Chinese balloon

President Joe Biden said the US will “take care of” an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon that flew over the country and prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone an official trip to China.

Biden didn’t elaborate in a brief comment to reporters in Syracuse, New York, where he was attending a private event on Saturday, according to the White House. China has expressed regret about the incident, saying the balloon was conducting climate research and blew off course, an explanation rejected by the Pentagon.

Biden has faced calls from some Republicans for the US to shoot down the balloon, a step the Defense Department has decided not to take.