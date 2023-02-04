Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

The bitter cold snap at the end of the week might have a visible impact on the wintering birds.

A number of unusual wintering species continued to be reported last week, including a Western grebe in Mashpee, four trumpeter swans in Northbridge, tufted ducks in Harwich and Nantucket, Eurasian green-winged teal in Truro, Ross’s geese in Longmeadow and Nantucket, greater white-fronted geese in South Hadley and Smith’s longspur in Hadley.

Berkshire County: A tundra swan at Corbin’s Neck on the Housatonic River in Sheffield, 800-1200 red-winged blackbirds at the Great Barrington Airport, 10 pine grosbeaks on North Street in Windsor, six pine grosbeaks at the Eugene D. Moran Wildlife Management Area, 40 evening grosbeaks on Windsor Bush Road in Windsor and 18 grosbeaks on Main Road in Savoy.

Bristol County: Six Northern shovelers at Buttonwood Park in New Bedford, two greater yellowlegs at the Little Bay Conservation Area in Fairhaven, nine Wilson’s snipes on Shaw Road in Fairhaven, two Virginia rails at Allens Pond Wildlife Sanctuary, an orange-crowned warbler at Gooseberry Island, a clay-colored sparrow in Westport, three palm warblers at the Mill Brook Bog Wildlife Management Area, two wintering Baltimore orioles in Freetown and seven rusty blackbirds in Mansfield.

Cape Cod: A continuing Western grebe at the Mashpee-Wakeby Ponds, which was also visible from both the Lowell Holly reservation and Attaquin Park, a lingering tufted duck at Hinckley’s Pond in Harwich, an Eurasian green-winged teal, a Northern shrike and two white-crowned sparrows at High Head Beach, a Pacific loon at Race Point Beach, two lingering willets at Forest Beach, a black-headed gull and a semipalmated plover at Eugenia Fortes Beach, great egrets at South Cape Beach State Park and the Baxter Grist Mill pond, a glaucous gull at Race Point Beach, a thick-billed murre at MacMillan wharf in Provincetown, a short-eared owl at Navigation Road in Barnstable and 14 red crossbills at Pochet Island.

Essex County: A common gull at the Eastern Point peninsula in Gloucester that was clearly different from the banded gull that has been at King’s Beach for several weeks, lingering eared grebes at Niles Beach and in Marblehead, a continuing greater white-fronted goose at Appleton Farms in Ipswich, where a red-headed woodpecker has also clearly settled in for the winter, a long-billed dowitcher and two black-bellied plovers at Plum Island, four redheads at Kenoza Lake, a canvasback in the Merrimack River in Amesbury and a wintering loggerhead shrike at the Bear Creek Wildlife Sanctuary in Saugus.

Franklin County: Five snow geese in Deerfield and an Iceland gull at the Barton Cove campground.

Hampden County: A redhead and eight ring-necked ducks at Lake Lorraine in Springfield, two Northern pintails, a Ross’s goose and a cackling goose at the Longmeadow Flats, located along the eastern bank of the Connecticut River, two gadwalls at the Fannie Stebbins Wildlife Refuge in Longmeadow and a Barrow’s goldeneye in the Connecticut River Walk and Bikeway parking lot in Springfield.

Hampshire County: A Smith’s longspur, a Lapland longspur and as many as three white-crowned sparrows at the fields by Honey Pot Road in Hadley, a greater white-fronted goose at the Mount Holyoke College campus pond and a Ross’s goose that moved between the campus pond on the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus and the fields along East Hadley Road in East Hadley.

Martha’s Vineyard: A snow goose at Katama Farm and a common raven and a wintering Eastern phoebe at the Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary.

Middlesex County: A tundra swan at Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Concord, a continuing barnacle goose at the Newton Cemetery & Arboretum, two redheads at Fresh Pond Reservation and a redhead on the Cambridge reservoir in Waltham, a Barrow’s goldeneye and an orange-crowned warbler behind the University of Massachusetts Lowell Paul E. Tsongas Center, another orange-crowned warbler at Mount Auburn Cemetery, two Iceland gulls in Tewksbury, two fox sparrows at Mary Cummings Park and a flock of 300 common grackles in Weston.

Nantucket: Two great egrets a Pocomo Beach and a great egret at Great Point Beach, 24 snow geese, a Ross’s goose and a lingering tufted duck at the Siasconset Golf Club.

Norfolk County: A tufted duck and a redhead at Lake Pearl in Wrentham, three calling American woodcocks at Fowl Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary Complex in Canton and an orange-crowned warbler at Squantum Point Park in Quincy.

Plymouth County: A yellow-breasted chat in the Triphammer Woods in Hingham, a grasshopper sparrow at World’s End reservation in Hingham, a cackling goose at the Great Hill Dairy farm in Marion, a clay-colored sparrow at the Nemasket Trail and four rusty blackbirds at the Cumberland Farms fields in Middleborough.

Suffolk County: Four redheads and a pied-billed grebe at Jamaica Pond, a Barrow’s goldeneye at Castle Island, a Western grebe and 46 red-necked grebes off the Cliff Avenue overlook in Winthrop, a yellow-bellied sapsucker and a fox sparrow in the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University and a pileated woodpecker in the Stony Brook Reservation off the Turtle Pond Parkway in Boston.

Worcester County: Four continuing trumpeter swans in Northbridge, two sandhill cranes at the Bolton Flats Wildlife Management Area, 60 evening grosbeaks and three pine grosbeaks in Royalston and four fox sparrows at the Westboro Wildlife Management Area.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

