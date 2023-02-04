Boston Medical Center’s emergency department to be closed until Tuesday due to burst pipe

A pipe burst Saturday night in the Boston Medical Center’s emergency department, forcing the department to remain closed until Tuesday, hospital officials said.
“BMC is working as quickly as possible to return the Emergency Department to normal operations,” the hospital said in a statement Saturday night.
Ambulances will be diverted to other hospitals until the emergency department is reopened, the hospital said. Those in need of urgent care are also being asked to go to other nearby hospitals.
The pipe froze and burst amid record-breaking below-freezing temperatures across the region.
Patients that were in the areas of the emergency department impacted by this were moved to other areas of the hospital, the statement said.
Advertisement
Inpatient floors were not impacted by the flooding and outpatient clinics were set to have normal operating hours Monday morning, the hospital said.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.