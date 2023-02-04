Four teens charged for stealing car, leading Randolph police on chase

Four teenagers were arrested Friday after leading police on a chase through Randolph and Braintree in a stolen vehicle that the driver later crashed, Randolph police said.

The juveniles — two aged 16 and two aged 17 — were charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, Randolph police said in a statement. One of the 17-year-olds was also charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, which police said was a switchblade knife.

The other 17-year-old, who police said was the driver, was also charged with failure to stop for police, operating on a suspended license, reckless operation, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, police said.

The teens were not identified due to their ages. They will appear in Quincy Juvenile Court at a later date, Randolph police said.

No injuries were reported.

The incident began when a vehicle was allegedly stolen from a parking lot at 27 Warren St. at about 2:20 p.m., police said.

Police spotted the vehicle and tried to stop it. But the driver reversed direction, and struck the cruiser, before driving into Braintree, according to the statement.

Three people then allegedly left the car and fled into a neighborhood nearby, before the vehicle drove off, police said. The officer in the cruiser was not injured.

“The driver allegedly continued fleeing in the stolen vehicle into Braintree, at which time Randolph Police officers terminated their pursuit,” the statement said. The vehicle was found by Braintree police after it crashed near Braintree High School, Randolph police said.

The driver was arrested by Braintree police who then turned the teen over to Randolph police. The three teens who fled on foot were also located by police. All four were taken into custody by 4 p.m., the statement said.

